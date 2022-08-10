Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday, 52 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Sanofi SNY was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings IMH was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Singular Genomics Sys OMIC was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 39.33% to reach its new 52-week low.
- Theratechnologies THTX's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Sanofi SNY shares set a new 52-week low of $45.43. The stock traded down 5.43%.
- GSK GSK stock drifted down 3.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.74.
- Haleon HLN stock drifted down 3.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.83.
- Lufax Holding LU shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.24%.
- Azenta AZTA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $59.33. Shares traded up 0.33%.
- Advantage Solutions ADV shares were down 15.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.52.
- Centerra Gold CGAU shares set a new 52-week low of $5.00. The stock traded down 18.18%.
- Cerence CRNC shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.61.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock hit $23.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.83%.
- Semantix STIX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.55. Shares traded up 34.38%.
- DoubleDown Interactive DDI stock drifted down 11.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.31.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals EGRX shares moved down 6.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.40, drifting down 6.36%.
- PetIQ PETQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 20.24%.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares made a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.
- Babylon Holdings BBLN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.88 and moving down 1.7%.
- Global Indemnity Group GBLI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.86 and moving down 1.1%.
- Nano Labs NA stock drifted up 6.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.10.
- Apexigen APGN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.10 and moving down 10.33%.
- OptimizeRx OPRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.80 and moving down 26.43%.
- Acri Capital Acquisition ACAC stock hit a yearly low of $10.00. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
- PLBY Group PLBY shares set a new yearly low of $4.80 this morning. The stock was down 19.99% on the session.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares moved down 28.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.89, drifting down 28.1%.
- Quotient Technology QUOT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.41%.
- Magic Empire Global MEGL stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.08. The stock was down 5.28% on the session.
- Theratechnologies THTX stock hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- WM Tech MAPS stock drifted down 28.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.19.
- Inspirato ISPO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.78 and moving down 22.44%.
- Singular Genomics Sys OMIC shares made a new 52-week low of $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 39.33% for the day.
- POET Technologies POET shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.69 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.09%.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares moved down 9.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.47, drifting down 9.09%.
- EMCORE EMKR stock hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 15.69% for the day.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.0%.
- Genetron Holdings GTH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Wednesday, moving down 6.74%.
- Applied Molecular AMTI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.71. Shares traded up 4.4%.
- Orgenesis ORGS shares hit a yearly low of $1.57. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
- FingerMotion FNGR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.96%.
- Taylor Devices TAYD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.56%.
- Educational Development EDUC shares fell to $3.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.39%.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.98%.
- ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock hit a yearly low of $0.54. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.
- Zovio ZVO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.34 and moving down 4.03%.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.27. Shares traded down 2.17%.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings IMH stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.39. The stock was up 2.04% on the session.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.