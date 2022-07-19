Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday saw 37 companies set new 52-week lows.

Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Franco-Nevada FNV was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Addex Therapeutics ADXN was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

High Tide HITI 's stock fell the most, as it traded down 22.77% to reach a new 52-week low.

VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN 's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.05% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday are as follows:

Franco-Nevada FNV stock hit $122.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.58%.

Hasbro HAS stock set a new 52-week low of $77.15 on Tuesday, moving up 1.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $77.15 on Tuesday, moving up 1.91%. Monday.Com MNDY shares made a new 52-week low of $85.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.72% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $85.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.72% for the day. Workiva WK stock hit a yearly low of $59.43. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares fell to $88.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%.

shares fell to $88.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.91%. Pagaya Technologies PGY stock hit $2.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.74%.

Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.07 and moving down 16.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.07 and moving down 16.06%. TriMas TRS shares hit a yearly low of $23.85. The stock was up 3.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $23.85. The stock was up 3.21% on the session. Sumo Logic SUMO stock set a new 52-week low of $6.73 on Tuesday, moving up 0.65%.

Ivanhoe Electric IE shares hit a yearly low of $7.62. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.62. The stock was up 0.07% on the session. ATI Physical Therapy ATIP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock was up 14.8% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock was up 14.8% for the day. Digimarc DMRC shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.03 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.22%.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.78. The stock was down 11.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.78. The stock was down 11.53% on the session. Inventiva IVA stock hit $5.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.42%.

VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.77. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.77. The stock was up 0.05% on the session. C&F Financial CFFI stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.66. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.

Meihua International MHUA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.03. Shares traded up 0.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.03. Shares traded up 0.2%. Standard BioTools LAB stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.46. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.

American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock drifted up 0.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.00.

stock drifted up 0.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.00. High Tide HITI shares hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was down 22.77% on the session.

China Index Holdings CIH shares were down 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.61.

shares were down 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.61. FingerMotion FNGR shares were down 5.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.15.

shares were down 5.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.15. IM Cannabis IMCC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day. Agrify AGFY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%. Biomerica BMRA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.95%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.95%. Humanigen HGEN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.46. The stock traded down 1.66%.

Angion Biomedica ANGN shares moved down 3.85% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00, drifting down 3.85%.

shares moved down 3.85% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00, drifting down 3.85%. Tuesday Morning TUEM stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 6.72% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 6.72% on the session. Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was up 1.01% on the session. Ontrak OTRK shares hit a yearly low of $0.98. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.

Reliance Global Group RELI shares were down 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.12.

shares were down 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.12. Assure Hldgs IONM stock drifted down 6.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28.

stock drifted down 6.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28. Addex Therapeutics ADXN stock drifted down 3.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.86.

