Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For May 2, 2022

GAINERS:
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 9.14% at $6.45
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 6.16% at $0.68
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed up 5.95% at $6.05
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.67% at $1.49
- Tilray TLRY shares closed up 5.02% at $5.23
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 4.95% at $7.63
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 3.84% at $0.42
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.64% at $3.13
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.63% at $3.14
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.59% at $0.26
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 3.55% at $1.46
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 3.22% at $194.78
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 3.02% at $2.73
LOSERS:
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 4.69% at $0.43
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed down 4.66% at $0.62
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 4.65% at $0.59
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 4.55% at $0.21
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 4.31% at $1.11
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.13% at $0.62
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 3.03% at $0.11
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.