November SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Earnings, Stocks To Watch

The month of November shows a continued slowdown in SPAC merger deal votes, but the calendar includes several multibillion-dollar deals.

SPAC merger votes can act as a catalyst, as the votes complete the last step in the merger process and change the company over to a new name and ticker that can help build recognition.

Several former SPACs also saw wide swings in their share price after being de-SPAC-ed if they receive heavy redemption and have a low float for shares available.

Along with several merger vote dates, the month of November contains quarterly earnings reports from several of the most well-known companies to go public via SPAC mergers.

November SPAC Merger Calendar:

Nov. 2 Motion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MOTN) and Ambulnz: Last mile telehealth company Ambulnz will be known as DocGo after the merger. The company has a network of over 1,700 paramedics and EMTs that provide services on the go with a business-to-business model.

Nov. 2: Switchback II Corp (NYSE: SWBK) and Bird: Micromobility company Bird was founded in 2017 and introduced the first-ever shared scooter. The company now operates in over 200 cities and has completed more than 95 million rides from customers.

Nov. 2: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II (NASDAQ: KVSB) and Nextdoor: Neighborhood social media platform Nextdoor offers a way to connect with businesses, public services and people living nearby. The platform is used by over 275,000 neighborhoods and has over 27 million weekly active users. The company plans to offer contact sync sharing, neighborhood guides, video tools and ask-a-neighbor services in the future.

Nov. 2: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ: RTPY) and Aurora: Self-driving company Aurora counts Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) and Volvo AB (OTC: VLVLY) as investors in the company. Aurora has a goal of disrupting the semi-truck industry first with autonomous driving with plans to tackle ride share and consumer vehicles down the road.

Nov. 9: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: NGAB) and Embark: Self-driving company Embark is targeting the U.S. trucking market with a software-as-a-service model, with trucks planned for 2024. The company has the leading safety track record in the U.S. and was the first to complete a self-driving truck trip coast-to-coast.

Nov. 12: DFP Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DFPH) and The Oncology Institute: Oncology care company The Oncology Institute offers a value based, highly scalable model that it says can disrupt a $200-billion market in the U.S. The company manages over 50 community based practice locations in four states and serves over 1.3 million lives in covered markets.

Nov. 16: Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VOSO) and Wejo: Automotive data company Wejo counts General Motors Corp (NYSE: GM), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) as investors. The company provides data for customers, including automotive manufacturers.

Nov 16: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (NASDAQ: KVSA) and Valo Health: Biotech company Valo Health uses data analysis and artificial intelligence to help drug discovery and development. The company’s Opal platform has a pipeline across a diverse segment of target areas.

Nov. 16: Leo Holdings III (NYSE: LIII) and Local Bounti: Agriculture technology company Local Bounti counts Cargill as a strategic partner and investor. The company operates in the controlled environment agriculture segment, growing cut lettuce, living lettuce and living herbs with indoor year-round farming.

Nov. 18: Foresight Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FORE) and P3 Health Partners: Patient-centered and physician led population health management company P3 Health Partners provides services for physicians and practices.

Nov. 18: DD3 Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: DDMX) and Codere Online: Online sports betting company Codere operates in six international markets. The company launched in 2014 as the online division of Codere Group, a leading international gaming operator. The company operates is targeting additional expansion to new territories.

Nov. 23: Thimble Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: THMA) and Pear Therapeutics: Digital treatment developer Pear Therapeutics is valued at $1.6 billion in a SPAC merger. The company is using PDTs, a new class of software-based therapeutics to target several patient care options.

SPAC Earnings:

The month of November is full of quarterly earnings from companies that went public via SPAC. The first week of November features earnings from Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA), Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), MP Materials Corp (NYSE: MP), PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE), Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Among the well-known names reporting earnings in the second week of November are Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV), Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ: KPLT), The Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ: SKIN) and a handful of companies reporting on November 10.

Nov. 10 will be a big day to watch for SPACs with earnings reports from Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ: EVLV), Hippo Holdings (NYSE: HIPO), 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME), Proterra (NASDAQ: PTRA), Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS), Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN).

The middle of November will feature earnings reports from Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV), Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR), WM Technologies (NASDAQ: MAPS), Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), Beachbody Co (NYSE: BODY), Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID).

Other November Events:

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) could have a big November with the unveiling of the electric Ocean SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show, held Nov. 19-28.

Rocket Lab has earnings in November and will also see two flight windows open up, an important catalyst for space related stocks. The company’s first flight window opens Nov. 11 and will feature carrying BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY) satellites to space. A second flight window opens on Nov. 27 for BlackSky and other customers.

Disclosure: Author is long shares PTRA, HYLN, SOFI, LEV, FSR, MAPS and LCID.