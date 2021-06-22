Pear Therapeutics Plans To Go Public In $1.6B SPAC Deal
- The digital treatment developer Pear Therapeutics is taking the SPAC route to go public through a deal expected to provide about $400 million in new funding, representing a pro forma equity value of approximately $1.6 billion.
- The proceeds include $125 million gathered from upsized private investment in public equity, plus $276 million held by Thimble Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: THMA), a blank-check company backed by the Pritzker Vlock Family Office.
- The newly combined Pear Holdings Corp. is expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker PEAR.
- Business Combination provides additional investment to invest in the commercialization of Pear’s three FDA-authorized products, advancing Pear’s pipeline of product candidates.
- The deal will conclude in the 2H of 2021.
- Price Action: THMA shares are up 1.80% at $9.88 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings IPOs General