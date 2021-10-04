October SPAC Merger Calendar: A Look At Upcoming Votes, Stocks To Watch

The month of October marks a slowdown in SPAC merger deal votes, but the calendar does include several multibillion-dollar deals.

SPAC merger votes can act as a catalyst, as it completes the last step in the merger process and also changes the company over to a new name and ticker that can help build recognition.

Several former SPACs have also seen wide swings in share prices after being de-SPACed if they receive heavy redemption and have a low float for shares available.

Here is a look at the current October SPAC merger vote dates:

Oct. 4: LifeSci Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ: LSAQ) and Science37: Life sciences company Science37 is merging in a deal valuing the company at over $1 billion in a move that will help it fund its trials and extend into new areas.

Oct. 5: Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc (NASDAQ: ITAC) and Arbe Robotics: 4D imaging radar technology company Arbe Robotics expects fiscal 2021 revenue of $7.8 million and fiscal 2022 revenue of $13 million.

Oct. 5: ACON S2 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: STWO) and ESS Tech: Long-range battery company ESS Tech is valued at $1.1 billion in a SPAC merger. The company’s batteries are engineered to support renewables and stabilize the electrical grid.

Oct. 12: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: LOKB) and Navitas Semiconductor: With a proprietary semiconductor technology, Navitas says it can deliver three times faster charging in half the size and weight of legacy silicon chips. Over 18 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped to key customers by Navitas.

Oct. 13: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MRAC) and Enjoy Technology: Enjoy is a retail partner that counts AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) among its key partners. Enjoy offers mobile stores that bring engagement to customers beyond a typical ecommerce platform. MRAC is led by Ron Johnson, who previously led Apple’s retail stores and held roles with JCPenney and Target Corp (NYSE: TGT).

Oct. 14: VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ: VIH) and Bakkt: Cryptocurrency exchange Bakkt launched the first regulated Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) futures exchange and launched a fully regulated options contract for Bitcoin. The new company will be 65% owned by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE). Shares of VIH traded over $20 in February.

Oct. 14: Horizon Acquisition Corp (NYSE: HZAC) and Vivid Seats: Competing in the $39 billion ticket space, Vivid Seats supports over 12 million customers and has over 200,000 listed events. The company sold over 17 million tickets annually prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oct.14: Legato Merger Corp (NASDAQ: LEGO) and Algoma Steel: Founded in 1902, Algoma Steel is a manufacturer of hot and cold steel products. The company produces an estimated 2.8 million tons of steel per year and is a key supplier to customers in Canada and the Midwest region of the U.S.

Oct. 19: BowX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BOWX) and WeWork: Flexible office space company WeWork is serving the multi-trillion-dollar office space segment. The company counts enterprise companies as over 50% of its memberships and has seen a rise in contracts longer than 12 months. WeWork had 851 locations in 152 cities in 2020 and revenue of $3.2 billion, excluding China.

Oct. 19: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) and Mirion Technologies: A leader in radiation hardware, software and alignment for hospitals, urgent care clinics, dental offices, veterinary offices and nuclear power plants, Mirion Technologies has been around for over 50 years. The company is a leader in several segments including a market share leading position in 14 of 17 operating categories.

Oct. 20: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SGAM) and Redbox: Movie rental company Redbox is the largest DVD rental kiosk company with over 40,000 kiosks and 150 retail partners. The company has 39 million loyalty members and an email database of 46 million customers. Plans for the company include a continued push into streaming.

Oct. 20: Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: KURI) and Babylon: Telehealth company Babylon provides video medical appointments and artificial intelligence powered diagnoses. The company has partners with hospitals and covers over 24 million patients worldwide.

Oct. 20: Big Cypress Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BCYP) and SAB Biotherapeutics: SAB is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on a new class of immunotherapies targeting infectious diseases like COVID-19 and influenza.

Oct. 20: Spartacus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: TMTS) and NextNav: NextNav helps companies with location mapping working in the GPS sector. The company counts AT&T, Motorola Mobility and Epic Games as some of its blue chip customers.

Disclosures: Author is long LEGO shares.