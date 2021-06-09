Valo Health To Combine With Vinod Khosla-Backed SPAC In $2.8B Deal
- Boston-based Valo Health LLC has agreed to go public through a reverse merger with a blank-check firm backed by venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.8 billion.
- Founded in 2019, Valo Health is a biotech company that uses data analysis and artificial intelligence to help drug discovery and development.
- Valo Health’s platform Opal has a pipeline of candidates across cardiovascular disease, oncology, and neurodegeneration.
- Its deal with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (NASDAQ: KVSA), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is expected to deliver proceeds of $168.5 million from investors, including Khosla Ventures, NG MGG Strategic, Flagship Pioneering, and Caz Investments.
- Khosla Ventures Acquisition went public in a $300 million initial public offering in March.
- Samir Kaul, Founding Partner and Managing Director at Khosla Ventures will join Valo’s Board of Directors following the completion of the business combination expected in the third quarter of 2021.
- Price Action: KVSA shares are down 2.82% at $9.93 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
