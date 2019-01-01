QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Volvo AB is the world's second- largest manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks and largest manufacturer of heavy diesel engines. Its Volvo brand sells medium- and heavy-duty trucks worldwide; the Renault brand sells various types of commercial trucks in Europe and Mack manufactures primarily vocational trucks for sale in North America. Volvo also sells buses, construction equipment, marine drive systems, aircraft engine components, and financial services.

Volvo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Volvo (VLVLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Volvo (OTCPK: VLVLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Volvo's (VLVLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Volvo.

Q

What is the target price for Volvo (VLVLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Volvo (OTCPK: VLVLY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 2, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VLVLY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Volvo (VLVLY)?

A

The stock price for Volvo (OTCPK: VLVLY) is $20.056 last updated Today at 3:30:38 PM.

Q

Does Volvo (VLVLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Volvo.

Q

When is Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) reporting earnings?

A

Volvo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Volvo (VLVLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Volvo.

Q

What sector and industry does Volvo (VLVLY) operate in?

A

Volvo is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.