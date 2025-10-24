Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Eni (NYSE:E) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $22.45 billion.

• NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $14.46 billion.

• Virtus Inv (NYSE:VRTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.75 per share on revenue of $197.11 million.

• Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $671.14 million.

• GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $140.30 million.

• Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $223.55 million.

• Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $174.06 million.

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $22.16 billion.

• HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.70 per share on revenue of $18.54 billion.

• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share on revenue of $12.56 billion.

• Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.

• Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FLG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $516.01 million.

• Stellar Bancorp (NYSE:STEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $106.07 million.

• Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $70.09 million.

• First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $218.31 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.