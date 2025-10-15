Earnings Scheduled For October 15, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.36 per share on revenue of $8.81 billion.

• Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.

• Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.03 per share on revenue of $21.92 billion.

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $27.39 billion.

• Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion.

• Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $16.56 billion.

• Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $11.40 billion.

• First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $847.09 million.

• Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $24.21 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $182.61 million.

• SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $164.58 million.

• Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $270.15 million.

• Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $111.23 million.

• Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $603.94 million.

• United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $15.29 billion.

• Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $523.63 million.

• Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $57.69 million.

• Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $585 thousand.

• Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $170.63 million.

• Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $249.71 million.

• Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $164.74 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.