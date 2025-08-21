Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Canadian Solar CSIQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
• Walmart WMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $174.80 billion.
• The Marzetti MZTI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $457.59 million.
• ECD Automotive Design ECDA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Twin Disc TWIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $93.00 million.
• Navios Maritime Partners NMM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $123.83 million.
• Dingdong (Cayman) DDL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Yatsen Holding YSG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Yunji YJ is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• OSI Systems OSIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $495.22 million.
• Yiren Digital YRD is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $432.22 million.
• OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• MINISO Group Holding MNSO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ScanSource SCSC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $775.30 million.
• VNET Group VNET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $321.33 million.
• SelectQuote SLQT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $333.82 million.
• Bilibili BILI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• LSI Industries LYTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $138.81 million.
• BOS Better Online Solns BOSC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Techprecision TPCS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Zoom Communications ZM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
• Ross Stores ROST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.
• Workday WDAY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
• Intuit INTU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.
• Oculis Holding OCS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $250 thousand.
• Sunrise Communications AG ADR SNRE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
