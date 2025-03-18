Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Bitcoin Depot BTM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $131.50 million.
• United Maritime USEA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.
• Flowco Holdings FLOC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $185.00 million.
• Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.68 million.
• MiNK Therapeutics INKT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Citi Trends CTRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $211.54 million.
• McEwen Mining MUX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• ZKH Group ZKH is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• HUYA HUYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $215.25 million.
• XPeng XPEV is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• UP Fintech Holding TIGR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• KE Holdings BEKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.
• Tencent Music Enter Gr TME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• IHS Holding IHS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $413.76 million.
• Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Elbit Systems ESLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
• SNDL SNDL is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
• Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $30 thousand.
• Trevi Therapeutics TRVI is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• LexinFintech Holdings LX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Better Home & Finance BETR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Surf Air Mobility SRFM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $26.90 million.
• Aterian ATER is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $23.69 million.
• Absci ABSI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.82 million.
• OmniAb OABI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $10.13 million.
• HealthEquity HQY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $305.07 million.
• StoneCo STNE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $647.56 million.
• Waldencast WALD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $272.22 million.
• Orla Mining ORLA is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
