March 18, 2025 4:32 AM 4 min read

Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bitcoin Depot BTM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $131.50 million.

• United Maritime USEA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.

• Flowco Holdings FLOC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $185.00 million.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.68 million.

• MiNK Therapeutics INKT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Citi Trends CTRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $211.54 million.

• McEwen Mining MUX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ZKH Group ZKH is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HUYA HUYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $215.25 million.

• XPeng XPEV is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• UP Fintech Holding TIGR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• KE Holdings BEKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr TME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• IHS Holding IHS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $413.76 million.

• Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Elbit Systems ESLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• SNDL SNDL is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $30 thousand.

• Trevi Therapeutics TRVI is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LexinFintech Holdings LX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Better Home & Finance BETR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Surf Air Mobility SRFM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $26.90 million.

• Aterian ATER is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $23.69 million.

• Absci ABSI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.82 million.

• OmniAb OABI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $10.13 million.

• HealthEquity HQY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $305.07 million.

• StoneCo STNE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $647.56 million.

• Waldencast WALD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $272.22 million.

• Orla Mining ORLA is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABSI Logo
ABSIAbsci Corp
$3.261.54%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum17.19
Growth69.65
Quality-
Value6.15
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ACXP Logo
ACXPAcurx Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.48201.88%
ATER Logo
ATERAterian Inc
$2.201.38%
BEKE Logo
BEKEKE Holdings Inc
$25.973.51%
BETR Logo
BETRBetter Home & Finance Holding Co
$11.13-4.30%
BKKT Logo
BKKTBakkt Holdings Inc
$8.60-33.0%
BTM Logo
BTMBitcoin Depot Inc
$1.411.44%
CTRN Logo
CTRNCiti Trends Inc
$22.514.50%
ESLT Logo
ESLTElbit Systems Ltd
$369.26-%
ETON Logo
ETONEton Pharmaceuticals Inc
$16.054.97%
FLOC Logo
FLOCFlowco Holdings Inc
$25.002.88%
HQY Logo
HQYHealthEquity Inc
$101.000.28%
HUYA Logo
HUYAHUYA Inc
$4.611.54%
IHS Logo
IHSIHS Holding Ltd
$3.930.51%
INKT Logo
INKTMiNK Therapeutics Inc
$8.611.06%
INO Logo
INOInovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.120.47%
LX Logo
LXLexinFintech Holdings Ltd
$10.853.04%
MUX Logo
MUXMcEwen Mining Inc
$7.631.33%
NEO Logo
NEONeoGenomics Inc
$9.84-%
OABI Logo
OABIOmniAb Inc
$3.324.73%
OCFT Logo
OCFTOneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd
$6.530.46%
ORLA Logo
ORLAOrla Mining Ltd
$9.24-%
SNDL Logo
SNDLSNDL Inc
$1.560.65%
SRFM Logo
SRFMSurf Air Mobility Inc
$4.15-0.26%
STNE Logo
STNEStoneCo Ltd
$10.05-1.37%
TIGR Logo
TIGRUP Fintech Holding Ltd
$8.172.51%
TME Logo
TMETencent Music Entertainment Group
$13.412.68%
TRVI Logo
TRVITrevi Therapeutics Inc
$6.45-1.38%
USEA Logo
USEAUnited Maritime Corp
$1.890.53%
WALD Logo
WALDWaldencast PLC
$3.200.31%
XPEV Logo
XPEVXPeng Inc
$24.580.08%
ZKH Logo
ZKHZKH Group Ltd
$3.61-%
ZTO Logo
ZTOZTO Express (Cayman) Inc
$20.971.17%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved