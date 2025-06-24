Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For June 24, 2025

GAINERS:
- Trees CANN shares closed up 124.58% at $0.02
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 100.00% at $0.0002
- GrowLife PHOT shares closed up 100.00% at $0.0004
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 47.20% at $0.26
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 28.95% at $0.04
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 14.37% at $0.04
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 13.28% at $0.56
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 13.16% at $0.00
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.51% at $0.01
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 7.89% at $7.25
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 7.55% at $0.04
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 6.52% at $0.01
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 6.15% at $0.88
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 6.10% at $0.38
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 4.28% at $3.41
- Organigram Global OGI shares closed up 3.13% at $1.36
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 3.09% at $0.05
LOSERS:
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 21.84% at $0.01
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 14.39% at $9.72
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 13.04% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 12.62% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 9.09% at $0.001
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed down 6.81% at $0.52
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 4.37% at $0.05
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?
Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.
Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!