Marijuana Stock Movers For June 20, 2025

GAINERS:
- Trees CANN shares closed up 81.48% at $0.03
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 22.22% at $0.06
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 15.34% at $0.08
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 13.86% at $0.42
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 10.17% at $0.01
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 9.21% at $0.00
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 8.67% at $0.01
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 6.18% at $1.89
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 4.63% at $0.06
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 4.00% at $0.29
LOSERS:
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 95.46% at $8.72
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 40.00% at $0.0003
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 13.46% at $0.01
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 13.07% at $11.40
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 12.39% at $4.08
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 12.00% at $0.01
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 10.08% at $0.43
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 7.89% at $0.00
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 6.90% at $0.09
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 5.44% at $0.34
- HYLQ Strategy BGRDF shares closed down 4.84% at $2.85
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.80% at $3.45
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 4.65% at $1.24
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 4.27% at $0.04
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 3.78% at $0.36
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?
Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.
Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!