June 13, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 13, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GAINERS:

Today's Best Finance Deals

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BGRDF Logo
BGRDFTony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd
$3.11-8.53%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.03573.62%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0010011.1%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.0450-4.26%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$8.83-3.71%
CURLF Logo
CURLFCuraleaf Holdings Inc
$0.7900-4.17%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.02959.26%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.09505.56%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00020-50.0%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.0100-34.7%
GRWG Logo
GRWGGrowGeneration Corp
$1.14-7.32%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.0045012.5%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.03658.96%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0220-18.5%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.060233.8%
MXC Logo
MXCMexco Energy Corp
Not Available-%
RIV Logo
RIVRivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc
$11.78-3.60%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0058084.1%
SMG Logo
SMGThe Scotts Miracle Gro Co
$61.15-4.06%
SNDL Logo
SNDLSNDL Inc
$1.29-4.44%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.0529-11.8%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0044010.0%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.3110-9.14%
VFF Logo
VFFVillage Farms International Inc
$1.09-4.45%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.601014.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!

Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?

Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.

Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!

Get your tickets today!

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved