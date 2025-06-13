Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 13, 2025

GAINERS:
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 40.45% at $11.91
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 33.78% at $0.06
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 12.50% at $0.00
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 11.11% at $0.001
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 10.00% at $0.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 9.26% at $0.03
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 8.96% at $0.04
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 7.94% at $0.00
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 5.56% at $0.10
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed up 5.17% at $0.55
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 3.62% at $0.04
LOSERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 50.00% at $0.0004
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 34.74% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 18.52% at $0.02
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 11.83% at $0.05
- Tony G Co-Investment BGRDF shares closed down 8.53% at $3.11
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 7.32% at $1.14
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 5.00% at $0.31
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 4.45% at $1.07
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.44% at $1.29
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 4.26% at $0.04
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 4.17% at $0.79
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 4.06% at $61.15
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.71% at $8.83
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed down 3.60% at $12.04
