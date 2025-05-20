Cannabis Stock Movers For May 20, 2025

GAINERS:
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 19.61% at $0.01
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 14.16% at $0.03
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 12.50% at $0.00
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 12.09% at $0.01
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 11.20% at $0.03
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 10.68% at $1.09
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 8.80% at $0.16
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 8.57% at $0.04
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 7.31% at $1.77
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 6.37% at $5.34
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 6.05% at $7.57
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 5.56% at $0.00
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 5.02% at $0.40
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.25% at $0.06
LOSERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 47.37% at $0.00
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 31.03% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 26.72% at $0.01
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 20.16% at $0.64
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 19.01% at $0.05
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 16.17% at $0.00
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 12.94% at $0.04
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 12.69% at $0.02
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 11.54% at $0.05
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 8.20% at $0.06
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 8.06% at $0.01
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.32% at $1.04
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 4.36% at $0.23
