May 20, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 20, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

ACB Logo
ACBAurora Cannabis Inc
$5.346.37%

Overview
BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.017651.7%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.066110.2%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.767.31%
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.0325-3.13%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0013512.5%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.0460-11.5%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$8.236.05%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$0.6301-20.2%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.027811.2%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.175020.3%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00150-47.4%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00210-27.6%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.00560-9.68%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.00350-16.2%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.03808.57%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0175-32.7%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
-12.1%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.0460-19.0%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.2303-4.36%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.0380-12.9%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0058061.1%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.3000344.2%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0065027.4%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.41605.02%
VFF Logo
VFFVillage Farms International Inc
$1.1410.7%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$1.04-5.32%
Posted In:
CannabisMarketsMoversBZI-CANNA

