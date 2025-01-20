January 20, 2025 3:30 PM 2 min read

Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For January 20, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

AUSAF Logo
AUSAFAustralis Capital Inc
--50.0%
Overview
BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.0093014.8%
BLOZF Logo
BLOZFCannabix Technologies Inc
$0.27355.19%
BMMJ Logo
BMMJBody and Mind Inc
$0.020145.6%
CARA Logo
CARACara Therapeutics Inc
$5.008.68%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.0346-3.32%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$2.18-3.11%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$11.92-9.15%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$2.16-3.57%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.0346-4.02%
EAST Logo
EASTEastside Distilling Inc
$0.7311-5.54%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.01108.61%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00360-34.5%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$1.50-6.83%
GTBIF Logo
GTBIFGreen Thumb Industries Inc
$7.423.63%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.00537-17.3%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.1089235.1%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.01759.38%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.0869146.2%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.14956.79%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.0490-7.20%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.00400-33.3%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.376512.2%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0049022.5%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$5.03-18.7%
YCBD Logo
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.4999-10.8%
