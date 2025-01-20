Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For January 20, 2025

GAINERS:
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 22.50% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 14.81% at $0.01
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 11.75% at $0.04
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 8.68% at $4.65
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 8.61% at $0.01
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 6.79% at $0.15
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 6.67% at $0.01
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 5.19% at $0.27
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 5.00% at $0.02
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.63% at $7.43
LOSERS:
- Australis Capital AUSAF shares closed down 50.00% at $0.0001
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 34.55% at $0.00
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 18.74% at $5.10
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 17.31% at $0.01
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 13.98% at $0.29
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 10.38% at $0.50
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 9.15% at $11.92
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 7.20% at $0.05
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 6.83% at $1.50
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 6.52% at $0.03
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed down 5.54% at $0.73
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 4.02% at $0.03
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 3.77% at $0.01
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 3.57% at $2.22
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 3.32% at $0.03
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 3.11% at $2.18
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.0093014.8%
BLOZFCannabix Technologies Inc
$0.27355.19%
BMMJBody and Mind Inc
$0.020145.6%
CARACara Therapeutics Inc
$5.008.68%
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.0346-3.32%
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$2.18-3.11%
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$11.92-9.15%
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$2.16-3.57%
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.0346-4.02%
EASTEastside Distilling Inc
$0.7311-5.54%
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.01108.61%
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00360-34.5%
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$1.50-6.83%
GTBIFGreen Thumb Industries Inc
$7.423.63%
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.00537-17.3%
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.1089235.1%
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.01759.38%
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.0869146.2%
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.14956.79%
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.0490-7.20%
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.00400-33.3%
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.376512.2%
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0049022.5%
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$5.03-18.7%
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.4999-10.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in
Cannabis is evolving – don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to leverage California’s unique market?
Join top executives, policymakers, and investors at the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight in Anaheim, CA, at the House of Blues on November 12. Dive deep into the latest strategies, investment trends, and brand insights that are shaping the future of cannabis!
Get your tickets now to secure your spot and avoid last-minute price hikes.