Top Financial Media Stories Friday, September 23: Apple Resolves iPhone 14 Pro Camera Glitch, Credit Suisse Shares Tumble As It Looks For Capital Infusion, Boeing Penalized $200M For Misleading About 737 MAX Safety And More..

Twitter Initiates To Fight Online Misinformation As Nonprofit Social Medias Gain Ground
- Twitter Inc TWTR looks to provide more data to external researchers who study online misinformation and moderation to fight growing criticism from global regulators and policymakers.
- Twitter will also open an application process to allow more people working in academia, civil society, and journalism to join the Twitter Moderation Research Consortium that Twitter formed earlier this year.
Troubled Credit Suisse Slides To 52-Week After Report On Raising Fresh Capital
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares fell after reports that the company is looking to raise fresh capital.
- The Swiss bank is approaching the investors for the fourth time in around seven years, Reuters reported, as it attempts a revamp of its beleaguered investment bank unit.
- The report mentioned that various scenarios are under discussion for the investment bank, including the most drastic option of largely exiting the U.S. market.
China Southern Airlines Places Order With Airbus For 40 Jets
- China Southern Airlines Co Ltd CHKIF has placed an order with Airbus SE EADSF EADSY for 40 A320neo-family aircraft.
- The order is expected to be worth about $4.85 billion.
- The jets will be delivered to Xiamen Airlines, owned by China Southern Airlines, between 2024 and 2027.
Humana, CVS Health Interested In Acquiring Primary Care Provider
- U.S. primary care provider Cano Health Inc CANO is reportedly exploring a sale and working with advisors after receiving acquisition interest from Humana Inc HUM and CVS Health Corp CVS.
- Hedge fund Third Point LLC, which owns 6.4% of Cano, has been pushing the company to put itself up for sale as its stock price has tumbled since it went public last year via the SPAC transaction.
- People familiar with the situation told Wall Street Journal that discussions between Humana and Cano are serious.
Instagram To Go Stricter On Content Moderation With Nudity Protection Feature
- Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram worked on a feature allowing users to block unsolicited nude photos in their direct messages after facing flak for rampant online abuse.
- "Nudity protection" will be an optional privacy setting, similar to the Hidden Words feature, which filters out messages containing abusive language and emojis.
- Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen just launched "Beyond The Screen" nonprofit marking a new, open-source effort to hold social networking platforms accountable for harmful practices.
Apple Resolves iPhone 14 Pro Camera Glitch, As Promised
- Apple Inc AAPL released a software update to fix bugs found in early iPhone 14 units, including a problem that made the device's camera shake when used with some apps.
- The iOS 16.0.2 update resolves the glitch that made the camera vibrate and snap blurry photos when used with third-party apps like TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram.
Twitter Wants To Know If Elon Musk, Whistleblower 'Mudge' Had Previous Links As Court Trial Draws Closer
- Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick, who is overseeing the lawsuit between Twitter Inc TWTR and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, ruled that the billionaire can amend his countersuit to include the $7.8 million severance payment the social media company paid to whistleblower Peiter Zatko.
- This is considered a small victory for Musk, as Twitter went ahead and made the payment on June 28, violating the terms of the contract it signed with Musk regarding his proposed takeover.
Boeing To Pay $200M To Settle SEC Charges On Misleading About 737 MAX Safety
- Boeing Co BA has agreed to pay $200 million to settle civil charges by the U.S. SEC that it misled public statements following crashes of airplanes in 2018 and 2019.
- The crashes involved Boeing's 737 MAX airplane and a flight control function called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS).
- After the first crash, Boeing and its CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg, despite knowing that MCAS posed an ongoing airplane safety issue, assured the public that the 737 MAX airplane was "as safe as any airplane that has ever flown the skies."
This Company Beat Boeing, Lockheed To Win $1B US Air Force Missile Contract
- Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX has won an almost $1-billion contract to design, develop, and produce a new hypersonic weapon for the U.S. Air Force, beating rivals Lockheed Martin Corp LMT and Boeing Co BA.
- According to the Pentagon, the "task order" for the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) was given to Raytheon. The $985 million contract will allow the company to create hypersonic assault cruise missile prototypes, placing it far ahead of rivals to become the lead manufacturer of strategic weapons.
Roku Poaches Fox Entertainment CEO As Roku Media President
- Roku Inc ROCU named three senior executives as Presidents of the company's Media, Devices, and Consumer Experience business areas.
- Roku appointed media industry veteran Charlie Collier as President of Roku Media, effective in late October, based in New York.
- Collier, a former AMC Networks Inc AMCX executive, currently serves as the CEO of Fox Corp FOX Fox Entertainment Group.
NFL Wins Multiyear Deal With Apple Music, Which Will Sponsor Super Bowl Halftime Show
- The National Football League bagged a multiyear deal with Apple Inc AAPL Apple Music to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, beginning with the American football championship game in February 2023.
- The multiyear partnership combines the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the most-watched musical performance of the year, with Apple Music, which offers the world's best music listening experience powered by Spatial Audio.
WHO Says With COVID-19 Complacency Identification Of New Variants Takes Back Seat
- The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that it is struggling to identify and track new Covid variants as governments roll back the testing.
- The U.S. federal government suspended free at-home COVID-19 tests due to a lack of funding.
- The warning comes from Norway and South Africa as medical countermeasures, and other tools rollout stagnates.
