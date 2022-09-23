ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

NFL Wins Multiyear Deal With Apple Music, Which Will Sponsor Super Bowl Halftime Show

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 7:45 AM | 1 min read
NFL Wins Multiyear Deal With Apple Music, Which Will Sponsor Super Bowl Halftime Show
  • The National Football League bagged a multiyear deal with Apple Inc's AAPL Apple Music to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, beginning with the American football championship game in February 2023.
  • The multiyear partnership combines the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the most-watched musical performance of the year, with Apple Music, which offers a powerful listening experience powered by Spatial Audio.
  • Super Bowl LVII is due on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and will mark Apple Music's first year as part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. 
  • Over 120 million viewers watched The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show live earlier this year, which featured a lineup of trailblazing musicians, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. 
  • NFL games remain among the top-viewed programs each year across all networks and time slots.
  • Strong viewership figures for the first week of the NFL season could boost Comcast Corp CMCSA streaming platform Peacock.
  • Walt Disney Co DIS has a piece of the NFL coverage with its Monday Night Football matchups.
  • As the official home of Thursday Night Football, Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Prime could see additional subscribers to its Prime offering. Amazon paid a reported $1 billion for the rights.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.71% at $150.14 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews