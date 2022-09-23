NFL Wins Multiyear Deal With Apple Music, Which Will Sponsor Super Bowl Halftime Show

- The National Football League bagged a multiyear deal with Apple Inc's AAPL Apple Music to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, beginning with the American football championship game in February 2023.
- The multiyear partnership combines the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the most-watched musical performance of the year, with Apple Music, which offers a powerful listening experience powered by Spatial Audio.
- Super Bowl LVII is due on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and will mark Apple Music's first year as part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
- Over 120 million viewers watched The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show live earlier this year, which featured a lineup of trailblazing musicians, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.
- NFL games remain among the top-viewed programs each year across all networks and time slots.
- Strong viewership figures for the first week of the NFL season could boost Comcast Corp CMCSA streaming platform Peacock.
- Walt Disney Co DIS has a piece of the NFL coverage with its Monday Night Football matchups.
- As the official home of Thursday Night Football, Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Prime could see additional subscribers to its Prime offering. Amazon paid a reported $1 billion for the rights.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.71% at $150.14 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.