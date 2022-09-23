ñol

China Southern Airlines Places Order With Airbus For 40 Jets

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 7:25 AM | 1 min read
  • China Southern Airlines Co Ltd CHKIF has placed an order with Airbus SE EADSF EADSY for 40 A320neo-family aircraft.
  • The order is expected to be worth about $4.85 billion, Reuters reported.
  • Also ReadBoeing To Axe 150 Finance Jobs In US Following Flight Debacles
  • The jets will be delivered to Xiamen Airlines, owned by China Southern Airlines, between 2024 and 2027. 
  • The Airbus deal follows China Southern Airlines' order in August for 96 A320neo-family aircraft worth $12.25 billion.
  • Price Action: EADSY shares closed at $22.71 on Thursday.

