China Southern Airlines Places Order With Airbus For 40 Jets

- China Southern Airlines Co Ltd CHKIF has placed an order with Airbus SE EADSF EADSY for 40 A320neo-family aircraft.
- The order is expected to be worth about $4.85 billion, Reuters reported.
- Also Read: Boeing To Axe 150 Finance Jobs In US Following Flight Debacles
- The jets will be delivered to Xiamen Airlines, owned by China Southern Airlines, between 2024 and 2027.
- The Airbus deal follows China Southern Airlines' order in August for 96 A320neo-family aircraft worth $12.25 billion.
- Price Action: EADSY shares closed at $22.71 on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.