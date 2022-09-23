China Southern Airlines Places Order With Airbus For 40 Jets

by

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd CHKIF has placed an order with Airbus SE EADSF EADSY for 40 A320neo-family aircraft.

: Boeing To Axe 150 Finance Jobs In US Following Flight Debacles The jets will be delivered to Xiamen Airlines, owned by China Southern Airlines, between 2024 and 2027.

The Airbus deal follows China Southern Airlines' order in August for 96 A320neo-family aircraft worth $12.25 billion.

Price Action: EADSY shares closed at $22.71 on Thursday.

