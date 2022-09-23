ñol

Twitter Wants To Know If Elon Musk, Whistleblower 'Mudge' Had Previous Links As Court Trial Draws Closer

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 6:08 AM | 1 min read
Twitter Wants To Know If Elon Musk, Whistleblower 'Mudge' Had Previous Links As Court Trial Draws Closer

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick, who is overseeing the lawsuit between Twitter, Inc. TWTR and Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday ruled that the billionaire can amend his countersuit to include the $7.8 billion severance payment the social media company paid to whistleblower Peiter Zatko.

This is considered a small victory for Musk, as Twitter went ahead and made the payment on June 28, violating the terms of the contract it signed with Musk regarding his proposed takeover.

As part of the lawsuit to enforce Musk’s $44 billion deal, Twitter has asked him and his lawyers to provide any communication between them and Zatko from Dec. 1, 2021, to Aug. 22, 2022. The judge has made this a precondition for allowing Musk’s request for amending his counterclaim against Twitter.

See also: Elon Musk To Answer Twitter's Questions Under Oath In Court Next Week

The billionaire sent a third notice of termination to Twitter earlier this month, citing the impropriety in Twitter’s payment to Zatko.

Zatko, known as "Mudge" in cybersecurity circles, previously served as Twitter’s security chief and was terminated from service in January. In August, a whistleblower complaint filed by him with the SEC and other federal agencies was disclosed, wherein he alleged serious security problems at Twitter that pose a threat to user data. He testified before Congress last week.

The Twitter-Musk lawsuit will go to a five-day trial, beginning on Oct. 17.

Price Action: Twitter closed Thursday’s session at $41.40, up 0.32%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

