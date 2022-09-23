ñol

Instagram To Go Stricter On Content Moderation With Nudity Protection Feature

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 7:50 AM | 1 min read
  • Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram worked on a feature allowing users to block unsolicited nude photos in their direct messages after facing flak for rampant online abuse.
  • "Nudity protection" will be an optional privacy setting, similar to the Hidden Words feature, which filters out messages containing abusive language and emojis, Bloomberg reported.
  • Instagram will prevent nude pictures from being delivered using machine learning.
  • Instagram will also not view or store any of the images.
  • Earlier, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg shared his zero tolerance for pornography on its platform in a chat with Joe Rogan.
  • "I know there's arguments on both sides of it," said Zuckerberg, adding — "our reason for not wanting pornography is more for the feel of the community than the sense of the harm."
  • Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen just launched "Beyond The Screen" nonprofit marking a new, open-source effort to hold social networking platforms accountable for harmful practices. 
  • This "Duty of Care" initiative will pool expertise from nonprofit leaders, academics, litigators, and technologists who study the harms created by social media.
  • Haugen had leaked internal documents suggesting Facebook's harmful effects on youth and even urged for's resignation. She also testified before Congress.
  • Price Action: META shares traded lower by 1.39% at $140.83 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by StockSnap from Pixabay

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia