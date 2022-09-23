Roku Poaches Fox Entertainment CEO As Roku Media President

by

named three senior executives as Presidents of the company's Media, Devices, and Consumer Experience business areas. Roku appointed media industry veteran Charlie Collier as President of Roku Media, effective in late October, based in New York.

Collier, a former AMC Networks Inc AMCX executive, currently serves as the CEO of Fox Corp FOX Fox Entertainment Group.

executive, currently serves as the CEO of . He has also helped lead several other business transformation initiatives, notably the acquisition of AVOD streaming service Tubi TV, the founding of Studio Ramsay Global, the launch of Blockchain Creative Labs, and the purchases of Bento Box Entertainment, the animation company behind "Bob's Burgers," and indie studio MarVista Entertainment.

Under Collier's leadership, Roku Media will reinforce Roku's commitment to serving advertisers, content partners, and consumers across Roku's market-leading streaming platform.

Roku promoted Mustafa Ozgen and Gidon Katz from their current SVP roles at Roku. Ozgen will now serve as President, Devices, and Katz will now serve as President, Consumer Experience.

looked to snap Roku after it "abruptly" closed the employee window for trading. The streaming companies ranging from Netflix to Roku, battled subscriber losses on pandemic recovery and macro headwinds.

ROKU shares traded lower by 3.10% at $59 in the premarket on the last check Friday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

