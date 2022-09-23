ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Roku Poaches Fox Entertainment CEO As Roku Media President

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 7:40 AM | 1 min read
Roku Poaches Fox Entertainment CEO As Roku Media President
  • Roku, Inc ROKU named three senior executives as Presidents of the company's Media, Devices, and Consumer Experience business areas.
  • Roku appointed media industry veteran Charlie Collier as President of Roku Media, effective in late October, based in New York. 
  • Collier, a former AMC Networks Inc AMCX executive, currently serves as the CEO of Fox Corp FOX Fox Entertainment Group
  • He has also helped lead several other business transformation initiatives, notably the acquisition of AVOD streaming service Tubi TV, the founding of Studio Ramsay Global, the launch of Blockchain Creative Labs, and the purchases of Bento Box Entertainment, the animation company behind "Bob's Burgers," and indie studio MarVista Entertainment. 
  • Under Collier's leadership, Roku Media will reinforce Roku's commitment to serving advertisers, content partners, and consumers across Roku's market-leading streaming platform.
  • Roku promoted Mustafa Ozgen and Gidon Katz from their current SVP roles at Roku. Ozgen will now serve as President, Devices, and Katz will now serve as President, Consumer Experience. 
  • Earlier this year, reports suggested Netflix Inc NFLX looked to snap Roku after it "abruptly" closed the employee window for trading.
  • The streaming companies ranging from Netflix to Roku, battled subscriber losses on pandemic recovery and macro headwinds.
  • Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 3.10% at $59 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapManagementMoversTechTrading Ideas