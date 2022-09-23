- Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares fell Friday premarket after reports that the company is looking to raise fresh capital.
- The Swiss bank is approaching the investors for the fourth time in around seven years, Reuters reported, as it attempts a revamp of its beleaguered investment bank unit.
- The report mentioned that various scenarios are under discussion for the investment bank, including the most drastic option of largely exiting the U.S. market.
- Credit Suisse has raised almost CHF12 billion ($12.22 billion) since 2015, but it is unclear how much the investors are interested as the bank has been at the center of several scandals.
- Including Friday's move, shares are down over 50% this year and are on track for their worst yearly performance since 2008.
- According to recent reports, Credit Suisse was also weighing splitting its struggling investment bank business into three parts.
- Separately, Bloomberg reported that Credit Suisse is looking to divest Latin American wealth management operations excluding Brazil as part of a broad review of which businesses it wants to keep after a planned restructuring.
- The report also mentioned that Credit Suisse denied that it is considering exiting the U.S. market.
- "Credit Suisse is not exiting the U.S. market. Any reporting that suggests otherwise is categorically false and completely unfounded," a representative for the bank said in a statement.
- Price Action: CS shares are down 8.70% at $4.30 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingNewsPenny StocksRumorsFinancingPre-Market OutlookMoversTrading IdeasGeneral