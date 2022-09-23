ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Troubled Credit Suisse Slides To 52-Week After Report On Raising Fresh Capital

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 7:58 AM | 1 min read
  • Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares fell Friday premarket after reports that the company is looking to raise fresh capital.
  • The Swiss bank is approaching the investors for the fourth time in around seven years, Reuters reported, as it attempts a revamp of its beleaguered investment bank unit.
  • The report mentioned that various scenarios are under discussion for the investment bank, including the most drastic option of largely exiting the U.S. market.
  • Credit Suisse has raised almost CHF12 billion ($12.22 billion) since 2015, but it is unclear how much the investors are interested as the bank has been at the center of several scandals.
  • Including Friday's move, shares are down over 50% this year and are on track for their worst yearly performance since 2008.
  • According to recent reports, Credit Suisse was also weighing splitting its struggling investment bank business into three parts.
  • Separately, Bloomberg reported that Credit Suisse is looking to divest Latin American wealth management operations excluding Brazil as part of a broad review of which businesses it wants to keep after a planned restructuring.
  • The report also mentioned that Credit Suisse denied that it is considering exiting the U.S. market.
  • "Credit Suisse is not exiting the U.S. market. Any reporting that suggests otherwise is categorically false and completely unfounded," a representative for the bank said in a statement.
  • Price Action: CS shares are down 8.70% at $4.30 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingNewsPenny StocksRumorsFinancingPre-Market OutlookMoversTrading IdeasGeneral