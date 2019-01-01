QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.52 - 0.85
Mkt Cap
11.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
16.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
As one of China's three largest state-owned carriers, China Southern flies to more than 200 destinations and 40 countries. The airline operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers through key airports in Guangzhou. The carrier generates less than 10% of revenue from premium class tickets, the lowest percentage among the Big Three (Air China, China Southern, and China Eastern). Due to rising competition on the international front, China Southern currently derives the majority of its profits from its domestic service.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Southern Airlines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Southern Airlines (CHKIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Southern Airlines (OTCPK: CHKIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Southern Airlines's (CHKIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Southern Airlines.

Q

What is the target price for China Southern Airlines (CHKIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Southern Airlines

Q

Current Stock Price for China Southern Airlines (CHKIF)?

A

The stock price for China Southern Airlines (OTCPK: CHKIF) is $0.6718 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:52:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Southern Airlines (CHKIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Southern Airlines.

Q

When is China Southern Airlines (OTCPK:CHKIF) reporting earnings?

A

China Southern Airlines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Southern Airlines (CHKIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Southern Airlines.

Q

What sector and industry does China Southern Airlines (CHKIF) operate in?

A

China Southern Airlines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.