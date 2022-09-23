Twitter Initiates To Fight Online Misinformation As Non-Profit Social Medias Gain Ground

by

looks to provide more data to external researchers who study online misinformation and moderation to fight growing criticism from global regulators and policymakers. Twitter will also open an application process to allow more people working in academia, civil society, and journalism to join the Twitter Moderation Research Consortium that Twitter formed earlier this year, Reuters reported.

Twitter has already shared datasets with researchers about coordinated efforts backed by foreign governments to manipulate information on Twitter.

Twitter plans to share information about other content moderation areas, such as tweets labeled as potentially misleading.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen launched "Beyond The Screen" nonprofit marking a new, open-source effort to hold social networking platforms accountable for harmful practices. This "Duty of Care" initiative will pool expertise from nonprofit leaders, academics, litigators, and technologists who study the harms created by social media.

(NASDAQ GOOG) and a Big Tech critic, as its first President, adding to the roster of tech critics. Whittaker said that Signal is not interested in increasing profit or attention on ads but instead creating a network effect of encrypted communication.

Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

