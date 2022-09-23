Apple Resolves iPhone 14 Pro Camera Glitch, As Promised

by

Apple Inc AAPL released a software update to fix bugs found in early iPhone 14 units, including a problem that made the device's camera shake when used with some apps.

released a software update to fix bugs found in early iPhone 14 units, including a problem that made the device's camera shake when used with some apps. The iOS 16.0.2 update resolves the glitch that made the camera vibrate and snap blurry photos when used with third-party apps like TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram.

Instagram. Customers complained about the bug, which affected the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The software update also fixes issues like the black-out displays during device setup, erratic copy-and-paste approval prompt, VoiceOver feature, and unresponsive displays on older iPhones.

The software update marks the second for the iPhone 14, which had a fix last week related to FaceTime.

Apple planned another update, iOS 16.1, for October to accompany the initial iPadOS 16 release and to enable the launch of iPhone 14 satellite connectivity for emergency texting in November, Bloomberg reported.

Apple's iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc QCOM chip that can talk to satellites.

chip that can talk to satellites. Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.61% at $150.28 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

AAPL shares traded lower by 1.61% at $150.28 in the premarket on the last check Friday. Photo via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsTikTokNewsTechMedia