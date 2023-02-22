EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga's Favorite Hedge Funds To Watch During 13F Season

It’s hedge fund season.

Hedge funds with more than $100 million in assets are required to file a Form 13F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) within 45 days of the end of each calendar quarter. The last deadline was Feb. 14 for the fiscal quarter ending Dec. 31.

Investors who wish to take a look under the hood of a firm now have the opportunity to do so.

It's worth noting that 13F filings are only required to be filed quarterly and reflect a hedge fund's holdings at a particular point in time. As such, the filing may not be a complete picture of a hedge fund's current investment strategy. Still, they are a useful tool for investors to gather information and make more informed investment decisions.

We asked Benzinga employees which hedge funds they like to watch during the 13F season. As a bonus, we’ll reveal the top five holdings each fund held on Dec. 31.

Dennis Dick, CFA, and co-host of Benzinga's “PreMarket Prep,” said Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is his favorite fund to watch. “Soros, Icahn, [and] Ackman all used to move stocks. Now none of them matter,” Dick said. “All you need is Buffett.”



Brent Slava, co-host of Benzinga's "Stocks To Watch" podcast, said Dan Loeb is his favorite hedge fund manager. Loeb is the founder and CEO of Third Point, a New York-based fund.



Brad Olesen, Benzinga’s Chief Content Officer, said David Tepper’s Tiger Global Management has “got such a great pulse on where the market is going.”



Jason Raznick, Benzinga's Founder and CEO, and Luke Jacobi, Benzinga’s COO, said David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital is their favorite to watch.

