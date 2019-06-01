Biotech stocks came under pressure this week ahead of the ASCO 2019 presentations. Headlines on legal woes related to the opioid crisis and drug price manipulation led to weakness in some stocks.

The unfolding week is all about the presentations at one of the largest educational and scientific events for the oncology community.

Here are the key events/catalysts to look forward to:

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Conferences

The American Society of Clinical Oncology, or ASCO, 2019 Annual Meeting – May 31–June 4, in Chicago, Illinois

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology 2019 Annual Congress – June 1-5, in Lisbon, Portugal

20th Global Nephrologists Annual Meeting - June 3-4, in London

Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – June 4-7, in New York City

European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition 2019 Annual Meeting – June 5-8, in Glasgow, Scotland

HBV Cure Meeting – June 7-8, in Singapore

The American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions – June 7-11, in San Francisco, California

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is scheduled to rule Monday on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s sNDA for Zerbaxa (ceftolozone and tazobactam) in treating adult patients with ventilated nosocomial (hospital-acquired) pneumonia

ASCO Presentations On Sunday, June 2

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ: ADRO) – Phase 1b data for ADU-S100 and Spartalozumab (solid tumors or lymphomas)

(NASDAQ: ADRO) – Phase 1b data for ADU-S100 and Spartalozumab (solid tumors or lymphomas) Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) – Phase 1/2 data on CC-220 (relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma)

(NASDAQ: CELG) – Phase 1/2 data on CC-220 (relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma) CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S ADR (NYSE: CANF) – already-released Phase 2 data for Namodenoson (second-line treatment of advanced liver cancer)

(NYSE: CANF) – already-released Phase 2 data for Namodenoson (second-line treatment of advanced liver cancer) Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) – Phase 1 data for AMG 420 (relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma)

(NASDAQ: AMGN) – Phase 1 data for AMG 420 (relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) – Phase 1 data for Ad-RTS-Hil-12 (recurrent glioblastoma) as well as initial Phase 1 data for Ad-RTS-Hil-12 plus veledimex in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)'s Opdivo (refractory glioblastoma multiforme)

(NASDAQ: ZIOP) – Phase 1 data for Ad-RTS-Hil-12 (recurrent glioblastoma) as well as initial Phase 1 data for Ad-RTS-Hil-12 plus veledimex in combination with (NYSE: BMY)'s Opdivo (refractory glioblastoma multiforme) VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) – Phase 1/2a expanded Part A data for VBI-1901 in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme

(NASDAQ: VBIV) – Phase 1/2a expanded Part A data for VBI-1901 in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) – additional Phase 2 data for Neratinib monotherapy with high dose loperamide prophylaxis (extended adjuvant treatment of early-stage HER-2 positive breast cancer)

(NASDAQ: PBYI) – additional Phase 2 data for Neratinib monotherapy with high dose loperamide prophylaxis (extended adjuvant treatment of early-stage HER-2 positive breast cancer) AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) and Merck – already-released Phase 3 data for Lynparza (pancreatic cancer)

ASCO Presentations On Monday, June 3

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) – updated Phase 1 data for BLU-667 (RET-altered solid tumors)

(NASDAQ: BPMC) – updated Phase 1 data for BLU-667 (RET-altered solid tumors) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) – Phase 3 data for Iomab-B (hematopoietic stem cell transplantation)

(NYSE: ATNM) – Phase 3 data for Iomab-B (hematopoietic stem cell transplantation) Amgen – Phase 1 data for AMG510 (solid tumors)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) – updated Phase 1 data for Ivosidenib (IDH1 mutant newly diagnosed AML ineligible for standard therapoes) as well as updated Phase 1 data for Ivosidenib in combination with Vidaza for newly diagnosed AML with an IDH1 mutation) and Phase 1 data for Ivosidenib and Vorasidenib (IDHm low-grade glioma)

(NASDAQ: AGIO) – updated Phase 1 data for Ivosidenib (IDH1 mutant newly diagnosed AML ineligible for standard therapoes) as well as updated Phase 1 data for Ivosidenib in combination with Vidaza for newly diagnosed AML with an IDH1 mutation) and Phase 1 data for Ivosidenib and Vorasidenib (IDHm low-grade glioma) Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) – already-released Phase 2 data for INC280 (non-small cell lung cancer)

(NASDAQ: INCY) and (NYSE: NVS) – already-released Phase 2 data for INC280 (non-small cell lung cancer) Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) – Phase 1b data for 5F9 in AML as well as Phase 1b data for 5F9 + Azacitidine in AML

(NASDAQ: FTSV) – Phase 1b data for 5F9 in AML as well as Phase 1b data for 5F9 + Azacitidine in AML Incyte – Poster presentation of Phase 2 data for INCB54828 (cholangiocarcinoma)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) – Phase 1/2 data for relacorilant plus Arbaxane (solid tumors)

(NASDAQ: CORT) – Phase 1/2 data for relacorilant plus Arbaxane (solid tumors) Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) – full Phase 2 data for enfortumab vedotin (urothelial cancer)

(NASDAQ: SGEN) – full Phase 2 data for enfortumab vedotin (urothelial cancer) MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) – Phase 1b data for ME-401 (relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma/chronic lymphocytic leukemia)

(NASDAQ: MEIP) – Phase 1b data for ME-401 (relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma/chronic lymphocytic leukemia) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) – interim Phase 2 data for CPI-060 and ruxolitinib (myelofibrosis)

(NASDAQ: CNST) – interim Phase 2 data for CPI-060 and ruxolitinib (myelofibrosis) Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) – Phase 2 data for SL-401 (chronic myelomonocytic leukemia)

(NASDAQ: STML) – Phase 2 data for SL-401 (chronic myelomonocytic leukemia) Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) – Phase 2 data for NKTR-214 and Opdivo (sarcomas)

(NASDAQ: NKTR) – Phase 2 data for NKTR-214 and Opdivo (sarcomas) Stemline Therapeutics & Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) - updated Phase 2 data for Tazemetostat (epithelial sarcoma)

ASCO Presentations On Tuesday, June 4

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTC: RHHBY) – Phase 3 overall survival data for Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel (triple-negative breast cancer)

(OTC: RHHBY) – Phase 3 overall survival data for Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel (triple-negative breast cancer) MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) – detailed Phase 3 data for Margetuximab (metastatic breast cancer)

(NASDAQ: MGNX) – detailed Phase 3 data for Margetuximab (metastatic breast cancer) Roche & AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) - Phase 3 data for Venclexta plus Gazyva (chronic lympocytic leukemia)

(NYSE: ABBV) - Phase 3 data for Venclexta plus Gazyva (chronic lympocytic leukemia) Celgene – updated Phase 1 data for Liso-cel (chronic lymphocytic leukemia)

Puma Biotech – already-released Phase 3 data for Neratinib (third-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) – Phase 1 data for autologous T cells (malignant pleural disease)

(NASDAQ: ATRA) – Phase 1 data for autologous T cells (malignant pleural disease) TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) – Phase 2/3 MZL cohort data for TG-1101 and TGR-1202 (non-Hodgkin lymphoma)

Other Presentations

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) is due to present on Wednesday Phase 2a data for ANB020 in severe adult eosinophilic asthma at the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition 2019 annual meeting.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SBPH) will present full data for Inarigivir 400mg in healthy volunteers at the HBV Cure Meeting

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is scheduled to present already-released Phase 2b topline data for OPK88003 in obesity and diabetes at the American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions.

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO) is set to present on June 7 Phase 2 data for Odevixibat in biliary atresia at the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition 2019 annual meeting

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA)

Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX)

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST)

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT)