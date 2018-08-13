Market Overview

The Week Ahead: Nvidia, Retailer Earnings In Focus
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2018 1:26pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning August 13. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday
Conferences

  • KeyBanc Capital Markets Global Technology Leadership Forum August 12-14

Notable Earnings

FDA/Biotech

  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) PDUFA date for Migalastat (stock was halted the afternoon of August 10 and has yet to resume)

Investor Events

  • IPO Quiet Period Expiration For Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: ALGRU) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)
  • Offering quiet period expirations for Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRA) and Motus GI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MOTS)
  • Synthetic Biologics, Inc (NYSE: SYN) begins trading on a 1-for-35 reverse stock split-adjusted basis

Tuesday
Economic

  • API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.
  • SEC quarterly 13F filing deadline for hedge funds and major shareholders

Conferences

  • Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference August 14-15

Notable Earnings

  • Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Q2 premarket
  • Tapestry, Inc (NYSE: TPR) Q4 premarket

FDA/Biotech

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) PDUFA date for Ivacaftor for Cystic Fibrosis
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) FDA AdCom meeting for ARIKAYCE

IPOs

  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

Investor Events

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) monthly sales update
  • Analyst/investor days for Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc (NYSE: CRL)

Wednesday
Economics

  • U.S. retail sales 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Macy’s, Inc (NYSE: M) Q2 premarket
  • Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Q4 after hours
  • NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) Q1 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) PDUFA date for ORKAMBI in kids 12 to under 2 years of age (received approval for 2-5 year olds on August 7)

Investor Events

  • Offering lockup expiration today for: Farmmi, Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI)
  • Analyst/investor day for Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH)
  • The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) monthly sales update

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
  • Conferences
  • The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference August 16-17

Notable Earnings

  • J.C. Penney Company, Inc (NYSE: JCP) Q2 premarket
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Q2 premarket
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Q2 after hours
  • Nordstrom, Inc (NYSE: JWN) Q2 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • Bristol -Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) PDUFA date for CM-32, Opdivo and chemo for small cell lung cancer

Friday
Economic

  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Q3 premarket

