These '20 Stocks To Watch' Moved On Last Fed Rate Hike: How Will They React Today?

The Federal Reserve's interest rate hike announcements have the potential to cause significant volatility in the stock market.

The last rate hike, on Dec. 14, 2022, when the Fed issued a 50-basis point hike, led to fluctuations in the stock market, with the broad S&P 500 SPY losing 2.49% between Dec. 14, and Dec. 15.

The top moving stocks, both gainers and losers, of that day were affected by the news.

On Wednesday, the Fed is expected to announce another rate hike, causing traders and investors to closely watch the market for any signs of turbulence.

While most of these stocks moved to the downside, here were the top movers from Dec. 14 through Dec. 15, according to data from Benzinga Pro.