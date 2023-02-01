ñol


These '20 Stocks To Watch' Moved On Last Fed Rate Hike: How Will They React Today?

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 1, 2023 12:36 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The Fed is expected to announce another rate hike; traders and investors remain on the watch.
  • Here were the top movers from Dec. 14 through Dec. 15, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The Federal Reserve's interest rate hike announcements have the potential to cause significant volatility in the stock market.

The last rate hike, on Dec. 14, 2022, when the Fed issued a 50-basis point hike, led to fluctuations in the stock market, with the broad S&P 500 SPY losing 2.49% between Dec. 14, and Dec. 15.

The top moving stocks, both gainers and losers, of that day were affected by the news.

Read also: U.S. Stocks On Track For Nervous Start As Traders Go Fed Watching

On Wednesday, the Fed is expected to announce another rate hike, causing traders and investors to closely watch the market for any signs of turbulence.

While most of these stocks moved to the downside, here were the top movers from Dec. 14 through Dec. 15, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

 

Company

 

Ticker 

 

+/- Change Dec. 14 - Dec. 15

 

Roblox Corp

 

RBLX

 

-15.76%

 

OneConnect Financial

 

OCFT

 

-13.01%

 

AMTD Digital Inc

 

HKD

 

-11.94%

 

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

 

SMCI

 

-10.51%

 

Western Digital Corp

 

WDC

 

-10.1%

 

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

 

CLDX

 

+10.04%

 

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

 

ZWS

 

-9.95%

 

Nucor Corporation

 

NUE

 

-9.35%

 

Unity Software Inc

 

U

 

-9.35%

 

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc

 

CMTG

 

-9.18%

 

Bill.com Holdings

 

BILL

 

-8.96%

 

Warner Bros Discovery Inc

 

WBD

 

-8.93%

 

Southwest Gas Holdings

 

SWX

 

-8.86%

 

TAL Education Group

 

TAL

 

+8.85%

 

Paramount Global

 

PARA

 

-8.78%

 

Spotify Technology

 

SPOT

 

-8.77%

 

Netflix Inc

 

NFLX

 

-8.63%

 

Krispy Kreme Inc

 

DNUT

 

-8.53%

 

Bilibili Inc

 

BILI

 

-8.5%

 

Alight Inc

 

ALIT

 

-8.24%

