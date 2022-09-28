Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 28, 2022

Upgrades

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Prothena Corp PLC PRTA was changed from Neutral to Buy. Prothena Corp earned $0.88 in the second quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Prothena Corp shows a 52-week-high of $49.77 and a 52-week-low of $21.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.93.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Healthpeak Properties Inc PEAK was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Healthpeak Properties had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of Healthpeak Properties shows a 52-week-high of $36.85 and a 52-week-low of $22.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.80.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for SouthState Corp SSB from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, SouthState showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.34 and a 52-week-low of $72.25. At the end of the last trading period, SouthState closed at $77.63.

CL King upgraded the previous rating for Steven Madden Ltd SHOO from Neutral to Buy. Steven Madden earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.84 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. Steven Madden closed at $26.69 at the end of the last trading period.

For United Breweries Co Inc CCU, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, United Breweries Co had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.78 and a 52-week-low of $9.31. United Breweries Co closed at $9.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Illumina Inc ILMN from In-Line to Outperform. For the second quarter, Illumina had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The current stock performance of Illumina shows a 52-week-high of $428.00 and a 52-week-low of $173.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $186.84.

For Netflix Inc NFLX, Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Netflix earned $3.20 in the second quarter, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $609.99 and a 52-week-low of $162.71. Netflix closed at $224.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for Biogen Inc BIIB from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Biogen had an EPS of $5.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.68. The current stock performance of Biogen shows a 52-week-high of $249.00 and a 52-week-low of $187.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $197.79.

BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Biogen Inc BIIB from Market Perform to Outperform. Biogen earned $5.25 in the second quarter, compared to $5.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Biogen shows a 52-week-high of $249.00 and a 52-week-low of $187.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $197.79.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Truist Financial Corp TFC from Neutral to Overweight. Truist Financial earned $1.20 in the second quarter, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.95 and a 52-week-low of $42.56. Truist Financial closed at $43.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For Biogen Inc BIIB, Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Biogen had an EPS of $5.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $249.00 and a 52-week-low of $187.16. At the end of the last trading period, Biogen closed at $197.79.

Downgrades

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Equitrans Midstream Corp ETRN from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Equitrans Midstream showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equitrans Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $11.22 and a 52-week-low of $5.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.81.

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Lakeland Bancorp Inc LBAI was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Lakeland Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lakeland Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $20.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.37.

For CSX Corp CSX, Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Neutral. In the second quarter, CSX showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.63 and a 52-week-low of $26.90. CSX closed at $27.22 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Norfolk Southern Corp NSC was changed from Positive to Neutral. In the second quarter, Norfolk Southern showed an EPS of $3.45, compared to $3.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $298.99 and a 52-week-low of $211.66. At the end of the last trading period, Norfolk Southern closed at $213.84.

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Avient Corp AVNT was changed from Outperform to Perform. Avient earned $0.98 in the second quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.60 and a 52-week-low of $30.81. Avient closed at $31.04 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Janney Montgomery Scott, the prior rating for Lakeland Bancorp Inc LBAI was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Lakeland Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.91. At the end of the last trading period, Lakeland Bancorp closed at $16.37.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Lockheed Martin Corp LMT from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Lockheed Martin earned $6.32 in the second quarter, compared to $6.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lockheed Martin shows a 52-week-high of $479.99 and a 52-week-low of $353.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $399.74.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current stock performance of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $2.70 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.76.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, L3Harris Technologies showed an EPS of $3.23, compared to $3.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $206.04. At the end of the last trading period, L3Harris Technologies closed at $212.56.

Initiations

Raymond James initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric Inc IE with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ivanhoe Electric is set to $12.00. For the second quarter, Ivanhoe Electric had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.04 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Ivanhoe Electric closed at $8.11 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioRestorative Therapies Inc BRTX. The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for BioRestorative Therapies. For the second quarter, BioRestorative Therapies had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.10. The current stock performance of BioRestorative Therapies shows a 52-week-high of $5.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.46.

For Sabre Corp SABR, Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the second quarter, Sabre had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.08 and a 52-week-low of $5.03. Sabre closed at $5.10 at the end of the last trading period.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc RUN with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sunrun is set to $60.00. For the second quarter, Sunrun had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current stock performance of Sunrun shows a 52-week-high of $39.13 and a 52-week-low of $16.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.24.

For Haleon PLC HLN, Argus Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $7.65 and a 52-week-low of $5.59. At the end of the last trading period, Haleon closed at $5.85.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Crescent Energy Co CRGY. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Crescent Energy. The current stock performance of Crescent Energy shows a 52-week-high of $19.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.84.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc FBRT with a Buy rating. The price target for Franklin BSP Realty Trust is set to $16.00. For the second quarter, Franklin BSP Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.20 and a 52-week-low of $11.24. At the end of the last trading period, Franklin BSP Realty Trust closed at $11.34.

Baird initiated coverage on CNH Industrial NV CNHI with an Outperform rating. The price target for CNH Industrial is set to $17.00. In the second quarter, CNH Industrial showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.13 and a 52-week-low of $10.60. At the end of the last trading period, CNH Industrial closed at $11.04.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Vizsla Silver Corp VZLA. The price target seems to have been set at $3.50 for Vizsla Silver. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.39 and a 52-week-low of $0.91. Vizsla Silver closed at $1.08 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Generac Holdings Inc GNRC. The price target seems to have been set at $190.00 for Generac Hldgs. For the second quarter, Generac Hldgs had an EPS of $2.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $353.98 and a 52-week-low of $167.11. Generac Hldgs closed at $180.22 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on AGCO Corp AGCO. The price target seems to have been set at $156.00 for AGCO. In the second quarter, AGCO showed an EPS of $2.38, compared to $2.88 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.28 and a 52-week-low of $88.55. AGCO closed at $94.40 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.