Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 24, 2021
Upgrades
- For Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.29 and a 52-week-low of $3.53. Aegon closed at $4.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, GrubHub showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.71 and a 52-week-low of $13.32. At the end of the last trading period, GrubHub closed at $13.48.
- For Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR), Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Dollar Tree had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.24 and a 52-week-low of $84.26. Dollar Tree closed at $144.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Synlogic had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.11 and a 52-week-low of $2.07. At the end of the last trading period, Synlogic closed at $2.40.
- For Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Chevron had an EPS of $2.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.08 and a 52-week-low of $83.53. At the end of the last trading period, Chevron closed at $116.30.
Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) from Overweight to Neutral. Noah Holdings earned $0.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.77 and a 52-week-low of $29.41. Noah Holdings closed at $44.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating for RPM International Inc (NYSE:RPM) from Buy to Hold. RPM International earned $1.08 in the first quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RPM International shows a 52-week-high of $99.30 and a 52-week-low of $76.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.83.
- According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was changed from Buy to Hold. Alibaba Group Holding earned $1.74 in the second quarter, compared to $2.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alibaba Group Holding shows a 52-week-high of $280.61 and a 52-week-low of $133.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $133.66.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Gap had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Gap shows a 52-week-high of $37.63 and a 52-week-low of $19.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.51.
- For Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ:TITN), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Titan Machinery showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Titan Machinery shows a 52-week-high of $38.58 and a 52-week-low of $17.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.29.
- For Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Jack In The Box earned $1.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.53 and a 52-week-low of $87.71. At the end of the last trading period, Jack In The Box closed at $93.00.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Anaplan showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.17 and a 52-week-low of $46.00. At the end of the last trading period, Anaplan closed at $52.06.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) was changed from Buy to Hold. Nordstrom earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.45 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Nordstrom closed at $31.93 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Better Therapeutics is set to $17.00.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biofrontera is set to $20.00.
- With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on TMC The Metals Co Inc (NASDAQ:TMC). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for TMC The Metals. In the third quarter, TMC The Metals showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spotify Technology is set to $300.00. In the third quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spotify Technology shows a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $201.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $243.03.
- With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for LianBio.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) with an Outperform rating.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:OCUP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ocuphire Pharma is set to $26.00. Ocuphire Pharma earned $0.25 in the third quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.81 and a 52-week-low of $3.35. At the end of the last trading period, Ocuphire Pharma closed at $3.48.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) with a Market Perform rating. In the fourth quarter, Berry Global Group showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Berry Global Group shows a 52-week-high of $70.90 and a 52-week-low of $48.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.62.
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Marcus. In the third quarter, Marcus showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.71 and a 52-week-low of $11.01. Marcus closed at $19.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is set to $24.50. Graphic Packaging Holding earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.56 and a 52-week-low of $15.32. At the end of the last trading period, Graphic Packaging Holding closed at $21.19.
- For Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the third quarter, Sealed Air showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.68 and a 52-week-low of $41.78. Sealed Air closed at $65.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Silgan Hldgs is set to $47.00. For the third quarter, Silgan Hldgs had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.55 and a 52-week-low of $33.62. Silgan Hldgs closed at $42.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY). The price target seems to have been set at $240.00 for Avery Dennison. For the third quarter, Avery Dennison had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.91. The current stock performance of Avery Dennison shows a 52-week-high of $229.24 and a 52-week-low of $146.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $221.45.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Pliant Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Pliant Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.92 and a 52-week-low of $13.81. At the end of the last trading period, Pliant Therapeutics closed at $14.31.
