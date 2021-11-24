QQQ
-1.28
398.76
-0.32%
BTC/USD
-589.52
56951.75
-1.02%
DIA
-1.08
359.10
-0.3%
SPY
-0.84
469.03
-0.18%
TLT
+ 1.23
143.27
+ 0.85%
GLD
-0.60
167.88
-0.36%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 24, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
November 24, 2021 10:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 24, 2021

 

Upgrades

  • For Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.29 and a 52-week-low of $3.53. Aegon closed at $4.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, GrubHub showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.71 and a 52-week-low of $13.32. At the end of the last trading period, GrubHub closed at $13.48.
  • For Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR), Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Dollar Tree had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.24 and a 52-week-low of $84.26. Dollar Tree closed at $144.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Synlogic had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.11 and a 52-week-low of $2.07. At the end of the last trading period, Synlogic closed at $2.40.
  • For Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Chevron had an EPS of $2.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.08 and a 52-week-low of $83.53. At the end of the last trading period, Chevron closed at $116.30.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) from Overweight to Neutral. Noah Holdings earned $0.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.77 and a 52-week-low of $29.41. Noah Holdings closed at $44.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating for RPM International Inc (NYSE:RPM) from Buy to Hold. RPM International earned $1.08 in the first quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RPM International shows a 52-week-high of $99.30 and a 52-week-low of $76.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.83.
  • According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was changed from Buy to Hold. Alibaba Group Holding earned $1.74 in the second quarter, compared to $2.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alibaba Group Holding shows a 52-week-high of $280.61 and a 52-week-low of $133.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $133.66.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Gap had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Gap shows a 52-week-high of $37.63 and a 52-week-low of $19.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.51.
  • For Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ:TITN), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Titan Machinery showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Titan Machinery shows a 52-week-high of $38.58 and a 52-week-low of $17.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.29.
  • For Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Jack In The Box earned $1.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.53 and a 52-week-low of $87.71. At the end of the last trading period, Jack In The Box closed at $93.00.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Anaplan showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.17 and a 52-week-low of $46.00. At the end of the last trading period, Anaplan closed at $52.06.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) was changed from Buy to Hold. Nordstrom earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.45 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Nordstrom closed at $31.93 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Better Therapeutics is set to $17.00.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biofrontera is set to $20.00.
  • With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on TMC The Metals Co Inc (NASDAQ:TMC). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for TMC The Metals. In the third quarter, TMC The Metals showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spotify Technology is set to $300.00. In the third quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spotify Technology shows a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $201.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $243.03.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for LianBio.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) with an Outperform rating.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:OCUP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ocuphire Pharma is set to $26.00. Ocuphire Pharma earned $0.25 in the third quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.81 and a 52-week-low of $3.35. At the end of the last trading period, Ocuphire Pharma closed at $3.48.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) with a Market Perform rating. In the fourth quarter, Berry Global Group showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Berry Global Group shows a 52-week-high of $70.90 and a 52-week-low of $48.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.62.
  • With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Marcus. In the third quarter, Marcus showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.71 and a 52-week-low of $11.01. Marcus closed at $19.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is set to $24.50. Graphic Packaging Holding earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.56 and a 52-week-low of $15.32. At the end of the last trading period, Graphic Packaging Holding closed at $21.19.
  • For Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the third quarter, Sealed Air showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.68 and a 52-week-low of $41.78. Sealed Air closed at $65.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Silgan Hldgs is set to $47.00. For the third quarter, Silgan Hldgs had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.55 and a 52-week-low of $33.62. Silgan Hldgs closed at $42.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY). The price target seems to have been set at $240.00 for Avery Dennison. For the third quarter, Avery Dennison had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.91. The current stock performance of Avery Dennison shows a 52-week-high of $229.24 and a 52-week-low of $146.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $221.45.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Pliant Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Pliant Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.92 and a 52-week-low of $13.81. At the end of the last trading period, Pliant Therapeutics closed at $14.31.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 20, 2021

  read more

Credit Suisse Upgrades Aegon to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Iain Pearce upgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from Neutral to Outperform. read more

Societe Generale Upgrades Aegon to Hold

Societe Generale analyst Nick Holmes upgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from Sell to Hold. read more

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2018