Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 29, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
June 29, 2021 10:03 am
Upgrades

  • For Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. In the first quarter, Nutrien showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.93 and a 52-week-low of $30.56. Nutrien closed at $59.44 at the end of the last trading period.
  • TD Securities upgraded the previous rating for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) from Hold to Buy. Antero Resources earned $0.62 in the first quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Antero Resources shows a 52-week-high of $15.35 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.49.
  • For Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Keurig Dr Pepper had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.11 and a 52-week-low of $26.66. At the end of the last trading period, Keurig Dr Pepper closed at $34.88.
  • Nomura Instinet upgraded the previous rating for Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) from Reduce to Neutral. For the third quarter, Tata Motors had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.27 and a 52-week-low of $6.41. At the end of the last trading period, Tata Motors closed at $22.90.
  • For Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had an EPS of $2.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.65 and a 52-week-low of $72.43. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical closed at $96.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) was changed from Underperform to In-Line. Smart Sand earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.16 and a 52-week-low of $0.97. At the end of the last trading period, Smart Sand closed at $3.05.
  • For Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Textron showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.68 and a 52-week-low of $30.05. At the end of the last trading period, Textron closed at $67.20.

Downgrades

  • According to Monness, Crespi, Hardt, the prior rating for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Fortinet showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $247.33 and a 52-week-low of $106.75. Fortinet closed at $247.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Kansas City Southern had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.96. The current stock performance of Kansas City Southern shows a 52-week-high of $315.39 and a 52-week-low of $142.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $284.44.
  • For Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Fox had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The current stock performance of Fox shows a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $23.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.31.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Two Harbors Investment had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.15 and a 52-week-low of $4.63. Two Harbors Investment closed at $7.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SNSE), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. In the first quarter, Sensei Biotherapeutics showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $4.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.05. Sensei Biotherapeutics closed at $10.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Carvana showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carvana shows a 52-week-high of $323.39 and a 52-week-low of $115.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $305.47.
  • For Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ:BLI), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. Berkeley Lights earned $0.24 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Berkeley Lights shows a 52-week-high of $113.53 and a 52-week-low of $35.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.19.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Aegis Capital initiated coverage on XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for XOMA. For the first quarter, XOMA had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The current stock performance of XOMA shows a 52-week-high of $46.32 and a 52-week-low of $15.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.31.
  • Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage on Digerati Technologies Inc (OTC:DTGI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Digerati Technologies is set to $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $0.20 and a 52-week-low of $0.03. At the end of the last trading period, Digerati Technologies closed at $0.17.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is set to $703.00. For the first quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $9.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $664.64 and a 52-week-low of $441.00. At the end of the last trading period, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $542.70.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY) with an Outperform rating. Zymergen earned $6.51 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Zymergen shows a 52-week-high of $52.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.00.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:OAS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Oasis Petroleum is set to $115.00. For the first quarter, Oasis Petroleum had an EPS of $4.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.60 and a 52-week-low of $0.15. At the end of the last trading period, Oasis Petroleum closed at $93.01.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Magenta Therapeutics is set to $20.00. For the first quarter, Magenta Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.20 and a 52-week-low of $6.03. Magenta Therapeutics closed at $9.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Marathon Petroleum is set to $71.00. For the first quarter, Marathon Petroleum had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of Marathon Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $64.84 and a 52-week-low of $26.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.50.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Stem Inc (NYSE:STEM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Stem is set to $48.00. In the first quarter, Stem showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $2.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.93 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. At the end of the last trading period, Stem closed at $34.69.
  • With a Buy rating, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on Verb Technology Co Inc (NASDAQ:VERB). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Verb Tech. In the first quarter, Verb Tech showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.92. At the end of the last trading period, Verb Tech closed at $1.32.
  • B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avinger is set to $2.50. In the first quarter, Avinger showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.67 and a 52-week-low of $0.21. At the end of the last trading period, Avinger closed at $1.14.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Porch Group is set to $28.00. Porch Group earned $0.76 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Porch Group shows a 52-week-high of $24.41 and a 52-week-low of $11.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.53.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GLAD) with a Perform rating. The price target for Gladstone Capital is set to $10.00. Gladstone Capital earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.96 and a 52-week-low of $6.78. Gladstone Capital closed at $11.44 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT). The price target seems to have been set at $82.00 for Planet Fitness. In the first quarter, Planet Fitness showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.34 and a 52-week-low of $49.42. Planet Fitness closed at $75.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRVN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Driven Brands Holdings is set to $40.00. In the first quarter, Driven Brands Holdings earned $0.19. The current stock performance of Driven Brands Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $35.56 and a 52-week-low of $22.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.79.
  • With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Herbalife Nutrition. In the first quarter, Herbalife Nutrition showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Herbalife Nutrition shows a 52-week-high of $59.00 and a 52-week-low of $42.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.54.

