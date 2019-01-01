QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Digerati Technologies Inc is a provider of cloud services specializing in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions. The company's product portfolio includes Internet-based telephony products and services delivered through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network and network services including internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband and cloud WAN solutions (SD WAN). Its services provide enterprise-class, carrier-grade services to the small-to-medium-sized business at cost-effective monthly rates. Its UCaaS or cloud communication services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services all delivered Only in the Cloud.

Digerati Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digerati Technologies (DTGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digerati Technologies (OTCQB: DTGI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Digerati Technologies's (DTGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Digerati Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Digerati Technologies (DTGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Digerati Technologies (OTCQB: DTGI) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on June 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.23 expecting DTGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.27% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Digerati Technologies (DTGI)?

A

The stock price for Digerati Technologies (OTCQB: DTGI) is $0.1375 last updated Today at 7:29:40 PM.

Q

Does Digerati Technologies (DTGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digerati Technologies.

Q

When is Digerati Technologies (OTCQB:DTGI) reporting earnings?

A

Digerati Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Digerati Technologies (DTGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digerati Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Digerati Technologies (DTGI) operate in?

A

Digerati Technologies is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.