Digerati Technologies Inc is a provider of cloud services specializing in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions. The company's product portfolio includes Internet-based telephony products and services delivered through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network and network services including internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband and cloud WAN solutions (SD WAN). Its services provide enterprise-class, carrier-grade services to the small-to-medium-sized business at cost-effective monthly rates. Its UCaaS or cloud communication services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services all delivered Only in the Cloud.