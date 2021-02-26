Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 26, 2021
Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Wayfair earned $1.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wayfair shows a 52-week-high of $369.00 and a 52-week-low of $21.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $258.34.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Elanco Animal Health had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.09 and a 52-week-low of $15.17. At the end of the last trading period, Elanco Animal Health closed at $31.68.
- According to Pareto, the prior rating for Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was changed from Sell to Hold. In the third quarter, Dorian LPG showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.08. At the end of the last trading period, Dorian LPG closed at $13.09.
- Compass Point upgraded the previous rating for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) from Neutral to Buy. Kinsale Capital Group earned $1.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $252.69 and a 52-week-low of $80.93. At the end of the last trading period, Kinsale Capital Group closed at $168.53.
- For Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Sunnova Energy Intl had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.70 and a 52-week-low of $6.12. Sunnova Energy Intl closed at $41.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- For HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, HP showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HP shows a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.24.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, L Brands had an EPS of $3.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.88. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.19 and a 52-week-low of $8.00. L Brands closed at $52.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Carvana had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $314.56 and a 52-week-low of $22.16. At the end of the last trading period, Carvana closed at $264.00.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, American Intl Gr showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.34 and a 52-week-low of $16.07. At the end of the last trading period, American Intl Gr closed at $43.98.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE:ORCC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Owl Rock Capital earned $0.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.55 and a 52-week-low of $8.09. Owl Rock Capital closed at $13.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Canfor Pulp Products Inc (OTC:CFPUF), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.05 and a 52-week-low of $2.87. Canfor Pulp Products closed at $7.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- For LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, LivePerson showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LivePerson shows a 52-week-high of $72.23 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.17.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Pandion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PAND) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Pandion Therapeutics's EPS was $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.71 and a 52-week-low of $10.28. Pandion Therapeutics closed at $59.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wedbush downgraded the previous rating for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Fate Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.16 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. Fate Therapeutics closed at $86.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Waterstone Financial showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Waterstone Financial shows a 52-week-high of $20.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.21.
- For Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE), Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Sage Therapeutics had an EPS of $18.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.39 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. At the end of the last trading period, Sage Therapeutics closed at $83.45.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for SLR Investment Corp (NASDAQ:SLRC) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. SLR Investment earned $0.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.04 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. At the end of the last trading period, SLR Investment closed at $19.14.
- Stifel downgraded the previous rating for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, World Fuel Services showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of World Fuel Services shows a 52-week-high of $36.76 and a 52-week-low of $18.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.02.
- For WNS (Holdings) Ltd (NYSE:WNS), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, WNS (Hldgs) showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.07 and a 52-week-low of $34.26. WNS (Hldgs) closed at $76.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Fly Leasing earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.99 and a 52-week-low of $3.41. Fly Leasing closed at $12.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Verra Mobility earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $5.63. Verra Mobility closed at $14.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO), SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Agios Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.41, compared to $1.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.93 and a 52-week-low of $27.77. At the end of the last trading period, Agios Pharmaceuticals closed at $50.29.
- For Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Voyager Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Voyager Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $14.62 and a 52-week-low of $6.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.23.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Best Buy Co earned $3.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.89 and a 52-week-low of $48.10. At the end of the last trading period, Best Buy Co closed at $102.87.
- For Pandion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PAND), SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Pandion Therapeutics earned $0.51. The current stock performance of Pandion Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $60.71 and a 52-week-low of $10.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.81.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Amyris is set to $20.00. For the third quarter, Amyris had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Amyris shows a 52-week-high of $18.57 and a 52-week-low of $1.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.82.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Elastic is set to $175.00. In the third quarter, Elastic showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Elastic shows a 52-week-high of $176.49 and a 52-week-low of $39.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.54.
- With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for icad. In the fourth quarter, icad showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.88 and a 52-week-low of $5.91. icad closed at $17.19 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Sika AG (OTC:SXYAY) with a Buy rating. The current stock performance of Sika shows a 52-week-high of $27.26 and a 52-week-low of $13.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.98.
See all analyst ratings initiations.
Latest Ratings for W
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Feb 2021
|Cowen & Co.
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for W
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings