Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates the majority of revenue. Canfor Pulp's NBSK pulp customers are typically manufacturers of tissue paper, specialty paper, and printing and writing paper. Most of Canfor Pulp's revenue comes from Asia. The majority of the company's shares are owned by Canfor Corporation.