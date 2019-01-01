QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 6:12AM
Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates the majority of revenue. Canfor Pulp's NBSK pulp customers are typically manufacturers of tissue paper, specialty paper, and printing and writing paper. Most of Canfor Pulp's revenue comes from Asia. The majority of the company's shares are owned by Canfor Corporation.

Canfor Pulp Products Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canfor Pulp Products (OTCPK: CFPUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Canfor Pulp Products's (CFPUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canfor Pulp Products.

Q

What is the target price for Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Canfor Pulp Products (OTCPK: CFPUF) was reported by RBC Capital on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting CFPUF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 140.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF)?

A

The stock price for Canfor Pulp Products (OTCPK: CFPUF) is $4.98 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:30:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canfor Pulp Products.

Q

When is Canfor Pulp Products (OTCPK:CFPUF) reporting earnings?

A

Canfor Pulp Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canfor Pulp Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF) operate in?

A

Canfor Pulp Products is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.