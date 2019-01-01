QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 7:44AM
Hexpol AB manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into two segments based on product type. The compounding segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, sells synthetic rubber to the automotive, aerospace, footwear, and pharmaceutical industries. The company's synthetic rubber products are used in the production of tires, hoses, seals, footwear, and pharmaceuticals. The engineered products segment sells gaskets used in plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheels. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

Hexpol Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hexpol (HXPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hexpol (OTCPK: HXPLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hexpol's (HXPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hexpol.

Q

What is the target price for Hexpol (HXPLF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hexpol (OTCPK: HXPLF) was reported by Berenberg on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HXPLF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hexpol (HXPLF)?

A

The stock price for Hexpol (OTCPK: HXPLF) is $11.93 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 20:18:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hexpol (HXPLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hexpol.

Q

When is Hexpol (OTCPK:HXPLF) reporting earnings?

A

Hexpol does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hexpol (HXPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hexpol.

Q

What sector and industry does Hexpol (HXPLF) operate in?

A

Hexpol is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.