Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2019 9:13am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) from Neutral to Buy. Core Laboratories fell 2.7% to close at $51.32 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) from Neutral to Buy. Braemar Hotels fell 1.4% to close at $9.38 on Tuesday.
  • DA Davidson upgraded BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) from Neutral to Buy. BOK Financial rose 1.3% to close at $76.41 on Monday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) from Hold to Buy. FTI Consulting shares fell 0.7% to close at $84.70 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from Neutral to Buy. HCA Healthcare shares rose 1.9% to $137.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Neutral to Buy. Comcast shares rose 2.3% to $43.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) from Neutral to Buy. Welbilt shares fell 0.1% to close at $15.94 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE: LPI) from Underperform to Neutral. Laredo Petroleum shares closed at $2.83 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Retail Opportunity Investments shares rose 1% to $17.91 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Credit Suisse downgraded BP plc (NYSE: BP) from Outperform to Neutral. BP rose 0.3% to $41.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) from Outperform to Perform. Universal Display shares fell 1.3% to $190.50 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson downgraded HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ: HMST) from Neutral to Underperform. HomeStreet shares fell 2.7% to $29.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham downgraded Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) from Buy to Hold. Acacia shares rose 35.1% to close at $64.91 on Tuesday.
  • OTR Global downgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from Positive to Mixed. Domino's shares closed at $280.00 on Tuesday.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) from Positive to Neutral. Superior Energy shares closed at $1.19 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Overweight to Neutral. Parker Hannifin shares fell 1.5% to close at $163.36 on Tuesday.
  • UBS downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Buy to Neutral. Deere shares fell 1.4% to $161.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from Buy to Hold. CSX shares closed at $76.70 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) from Neutral to Underperform. Southwestern Energy shares fell 0.4% to $2.83 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Unum is set to $19. Unum shares closed at $34.55 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) with an Underweight rating. Pinduoduo shares closed at $20.48 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on RealPage Inc (NASDAQ: RP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for RealPage is set to $74. RealPage shares closed at $62.89 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) with a Buy rating. Zillow shares closed at $49.39 on Tuesday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GTYH) with a Buy rating. The price target for GTY Technology is set to $10. GTY Technology shares closed at $6.63 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE: ARCO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Arcos Dorados is set to $8.50. Arcos Dorados shares closed at $7.48 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) with an Outperform rating. Iron Mountain shares closed at $31.60 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) with a Sell rating. The price target for Expeditors International is set to $70. Expeditors International shares closed at $73.53 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Union Pacific is set to $198. Union Pacific closed at $169.60 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Moody's is set to $220. Moody's shares closed at $198.05 on Tuesday.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

