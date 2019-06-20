Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Citigroup upgraded Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) from Neutral to Buy. Ventas shares rose 1.5% to close at $69.65 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Adobe shares rose 1% to $294.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Neutral to Buy. CommScope rose 4.4% to $16.30 in pre-market trading.
- Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Reduce to Hold. Nordstrom shares rose 1.6% to $33.71 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) from Neutral to Overweight. Genomic Health shares rose 1.5% to $55.07 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) from Neutral to Buy. TE Connectivity rose 0.7% to close at $93.38 on Wednesday.
- Barclays upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE: FMS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Fresenius Medical Care rose 1.9% to $40.23 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded AES Corp (NYSE: AES) from Underperform to Neutral. AES fell 1.6% to close at $16.57 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) from Buy to Neutral. Enphase Energy fell 1.1% to $18.43 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) from Positive to Neutral. Santander Consumer shares fell 0.3% to $23.37 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from Neutral to Underweight. Chubb shares fell 1.6% to $147.00 in pre-market trading.
- CIBC downgraded Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from Outperformer to Neutral. Shopify shares rose 2% to $333.50 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) from Buy to Hold. Novo Nordisk shares closed at $52.42 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) from Neutral to Underweight. Hershey shares fell 0.3% to close at $137.90 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Simply Good Foods is set to $27. Simply Good Foods closed at $24.10 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) with a Market Perform rating. Enable Midstream Partners shares closed at $13.04 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) with a Hold rating. The price target for HP is set to $20. HP shares closed at $20.63 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Joint Corp (NASDAQ: JYNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Joint is set to $23. Joint Corp closed at $16.91 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE: NOMD) with a Buy rating. Nomad Foods closed at $20.32 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) with a Market Perform rating. KLA-Tencor shares closed at $112.26 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Healthcare Realty Trust is set to $34. Healthcare Realty Trust shares closed at $33.17 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Corteva is set to $29. Corteva shares closed at $27.15 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Apple is set to $205. Apple shares closed at $197.87 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Amcor is set to $13. Amcor shares closed at $10.59 on Wednesday.
