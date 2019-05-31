Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 31, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 31, 2019 9:09am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) from Neutral to Buy. STMicroelectronics shares fell 1.3 percent to $14.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) from Neutral to Overweight. Uber shares rose 1.5 percent to $40.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) from Neutral to Buy. Canada Goose rose 0.2 percent to $35.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Molina Healthcare shares rose 2.8 percent to close at $134.77 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) from Neutral to Buy. SINA shares rose 1.4 percent to close at $40.88 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Underweight to Neutral. Kraft Heinz fell 0.4 percent to $27.30 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) from Hold to Buy. PolyOne rose 0.8 percent to $25.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Buckingham Research upgraded Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG) from Underperform to Neutral. Employers Holdings fell 0.1 percent to close at $41.16 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS) from Neutral to Outperform. Century Communities shares fell 0.5 percent to close at $26.58 on Thursday.
  • BTIG upgraded CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) from Sell to Neutral. CBL & Associates shares fell 1.2 percent to $0.82 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Outperform to In-Line. PACCAR shares rose 0.8 percent to close at $68.04 on Thursday.
  • Needham downgraded Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) from Strong Buy to Buy. Zuora shares fell 32 percent to $13.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) from Buy to Hold. J.Jill shares fell 1.8 percent to $1.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) from Overweight to Neutral. Nutanix fell 21.2 percent to $25.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) from Outperform to In-Line. Oshkosh shares rose 0.6 percent to $75.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Overweight to Neutral. Mallinckrodt shares fell 3.1 percent to $8.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Outperform to In-Line. Cummins shares rose 0.4 percent to close at $158.53 on Thursday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Longbow Research initiated coverage on Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lithia Motors is set to $132. Lithia Motors closed at $116.27 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) with a Hold rating. The price target for Expeditors International is set to $78. Expeditors International shares closed at $70.30 on Thursday.
  • Susquehanna initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS) with a Positive rating. The price target for Fidelity National Information is set to $140. Fidelity National Information shares closed at $119.55 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) with an Outperform rating. Twist Bioscience shares closed at $26.66 on Thursday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Minerva Neurosciences is set to $22. Minerva Neurosciences shares closed at $4.94 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Waitr Holdings is set to $11. Waitr Holdings shares closed at $6.74 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Upland Software is set to $61. Upland Software closed at $48.10 on Thursday.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rogers is set to $200. Rogers shares closed at $139.61 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fate Therapeutics is set to $25. Fate Therapeutics shares closed at $19.94 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Genuine Parts is set to $114. Genuine Parts shares closed at $98.90 on Thursday.

