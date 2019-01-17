Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 17, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2019 9:23am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Wells Fargo upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) from Market Perform to Outperform. SeaWorld shares rose 2.6 percent to close at $26.09 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura upgraded Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) from Neutral to Buy. Penn National shares rose 1.1 percent to $24.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg upgraded Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) from Hold to Buy. Aramark shares fell 0.61 percent to close at $31.00 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James upgraded Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) from Underperform to Market Perform. Dermira shares rose 0.2 percent to $6.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Eastman Chemical shares gained 1.43 percent to close at $76.78 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) from Neutral to Buy. Amicus Therapeutics shares gained 3.5 percent to $12.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Neutral to Buy. Xilinx rose 0.7 percent to $91.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Halliburton shares declined 0.3 percent to $30.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) from Neutral to Buy. Insmed shares rose 3.3 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from Neutral to Buy. Public Service Enterprise shares rose 0.08 percent to close at $51.45 on Wednesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Jefferies downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from Buy to Hold. Electronic Arts shares fell 2.7 percent to $87.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC)from Buy to Neutral. First Data shares fell 0.2 percent to $21.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Nabors Industries shares fell 0.7 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) from Overweight to Neutral. Fulton Financial shares fell 1.39 percent to close at $16.28 on Tuesday.
  • JMP Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from Market Perform to Market Underperform. SolarEdge Technologies shares fell 2.5 percent to $36.42 in pre-market trading.
  • William Blair downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Outperform to Market Perform. F5 Networks shares fell 0.81 percent to close at $161.86 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) from Overweight to Neutral. Aptinyx shares fell 1.8 percent to $5.87 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Hecla Mining shares fell 2.4 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG Research downgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Neutral to Sell. PulteGroup shares dropped 2.49 percent to close at $27.37 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho downgraded Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from Buy to Neutral. Autoliv shares fell 0.8 percent to $77.05 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ball is set to $55. Ball closed at $48.44 Wednesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) with a Sell rating. The price target for Walgreens is set to $70. Walgreens closed at $72.00 on Wednesday.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Craft Brew Alliance is set to $21. Craft Brew Alliance shares closed at $15.48 on Wednesday.
  • Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) with a Market Perform rating. Puma Biotechnology shares closed at $25.33 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: FOCS) with a Hold rating. Focus Financial Partners shares closed at $27.60 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tencent Music Entertainment is set to $16. Tencent Music Entertainment shares closed at $13 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for salesforce.com is set to $183. salesforce.com closed at $148.54 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Sealed Air is set to $38. Sealed Air shares closed at $36.77 on Wednesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) with a Buy rating. The price target for AmerisourceBergen is set to $89. AmerisourceBergen shares closed at $77.30 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co initiated coverage on Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Adobe is set to $278. Adobe shares closed at $241.95 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + ABC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2019
Pivotal Forecasts Good Year For Online Ads, Upgrades Adobe, Alphabet, Salesforce
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 28, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FOLDCitigroupUpgrades0.0
EMNMorgan StanleyUpgrades90.0
DERMRaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
ARMKBerenbergUpgrades0.0
PENNNomuraUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Pleasant Emerging Markets Surprise