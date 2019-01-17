Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 17, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Wells Fargo upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) from Market Perform to Outperform. SeaWorld shares rose 2.6 percent to close at $26.09 on Wednesday.
- Nomura upgraded Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) from Neutral to Buy. Penn National shares rose 1.1 percent to $24.17 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg upgraded Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) from Hold to Buy. Aramark shares fell 0.61 percent to close at $31.00 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James upgraded Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) from Underperform to Market Perform. Dermira shares rose 0.2 percent to $6.71 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Eastman Chemical shares gained 1.43 percent to close at $76.78 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup upgraded Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) from Neutral to Buy. Amicus Therapeutics shares gained 3.5 percent to $12.59 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Neutral to Buy. Xilinx rose 0.7 percent to $91.09 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Halliburton shares declined 0.3 percent to $30.26 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) from Neutral to Buy. Insmed shares rose 3.3 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from Neutral to Buy. Public Service Enterprise shares rose 0.08 percent to close at $51.45 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Jefferies downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from Buy to Hold. Electronic Arts shares fell 2.7 percent to $87.48 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC)from Buy to Neutral. First Data shares fell 0.2 percent to $21.21 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Nabors Industries shares fell 0.7 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) from Overweight to Neutral. Fulton Financial shares fell 1.39 percent to close at $16.28 on Tuesday.
- JMP Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from Market Perform to Market Underperform. SolarEdge Technologies shares fell 2.5 percent to $36.42 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Outperform to Market Perform. F5 Networks shares fell 0.81 percent to close at $161.86 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) from Overweight to Neutral. Aptinyx shares fell 1.8 percent to $5.87 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Hecla Mining shares fell 2.4 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research downgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Neutral to Sell. PulteGroup shares dropped 2.49 percent to close at $27.37 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho downgraded Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from Buy to Neutral. Autoliv shares fell 0.8 percent to $77.05 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ball is set to $55. Ball closed at $48.44 Wednesday.
- UBS initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) with a Sell rating. The price target for Walgreens is set to $70. Walgreens closed at $72.00 on Wednesday.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Craft Brew Alliance is set to $21. Craft Brew Alliance shares closed at $15.48 on Wednesday.
- Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) with a Market Perform rating. Puma Biotechnology shares closed at $25.33 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: FOCS) with a Hold rating. Focus Financial Partners shares closed at $27.60 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tencent Music Entertainment is set to $16. Tencent Music Entertainment shares closed at $13 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for salesforce.com is set to $183. salesforce.com closed at $148.54 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Sealed Air is set to $38. Sealed Air shares closed at $36.77 on Wednesday.
- UBS initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) with a Buy rating. The price target for AmerisourceBergen is set to $89. AmerisourceBergen shares closed at $77.30 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co initiated coverage on Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Adobe is set to $278. Adobe shares closed at $241.95 on Wednesday.
