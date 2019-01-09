Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2019 9:26am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • UBS upgraded Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from Neutral to Buy. Bank of America shares gained 0.7 percent to $25.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) from Neutral to Buy. Keurig Dr Pepper shares rose 1.8 percent to $26.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) from Perform to Outperform. Wendy's shares closed at $16.31 on Tuesday.
  • UBS upgraded Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from Neutral to Buy. Mastercard closed at $192.28 on Tuesday.
  • DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) from Neutral to Buy. Diebold shares rose 7.1 percent to $3.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from In-Line to Outperform. Prudential shares closed at $85.50 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from Neutral to Outperform. Targa Resources shares rose 1 percent to $43.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Travelers shares fell 0.4 percent to $117.84 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Hold to Buy. Nike shares fell 0.2 percent to $76.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $32.74 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Imperial Capital downgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from In-Line to Underperform. United Continental shares closed at $82.38 on Tuesday.
  • Baird downgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Outperform to Neutral. Nike shares fell 0.2 percent to $76.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Booking Holdings shares fell 2.3 percent to $1,649.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Packaging Corp shares closed at $89.26 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Expedia shares dropped 1.9 percent to $114.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital downgraded Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from Outperform to In-Line. Delta Air shares fell 0.8 percent to $47.10 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Workday is set to $206. Workday shares closed at $166.95 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for United States Steel is set to $22. United States Steel closed at $20.70 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) with a Hold rating. Trex shares closed at $66.50 on Tuesday.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Oracle is set to $45. Oracle closed at $47.88 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for PVH is set to $122. PVH shares closed at $101.35 on Tuesday.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) with a Neutral rating. PagSeguro Digital shares closed at $21.65 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Adobe is set to $250. Adobe shares closed at $232.68 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tilray is set to $90. Tilray closed at $83.26 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Callaway Golf is set to $17. Callaway Golf shares closed at $16.36 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Reliance Steel is set to $80. Reliance Steel shares closed at $75.14 on Tuesday.

