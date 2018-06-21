Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2018 8:57am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Neutral to Buy. Verizon shares rose 1.08 percent to $48.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Neutral to Overweight. PayPal shares rose 0.63 percent to $86.49 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RIO) from Hold to Buy. Rio Tinto shares fell 0.67 percent to $54.70 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) from Underweight to Neutral. Manitowoc shares rose 0.70 percent to close at $25.73 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) from Sell to Neutral. Brighthouse Financial shares rose 0.86 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Benchmark upgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) from Hold to Buy. AMC Entertainment shares rose 1.78 percent to $16.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) from Hold to Buy. Terex shares rose 1.68 percent to $40.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) from Sell to Neutral. ReneSola shares rose 2.01 percent to close at $2.54 on Friday.
  • Macquarie upgraded Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) from Neutral to Outperform. Diageo shares rose 0.19 percent to $144.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) from Neutral to Buy. Charter shares rose 1.87 percent to $295.78 in pre-market trading.

Top Downgrades

  • Cowen & Co. downgraded American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) from Outperform to Market Perform. American Outdoor Brands shares fell 8.09 percent to $12.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) from Buy to Neutral. DISH shares fell 0.86 percent to $34.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) from Buy to Hold. Noble shares rose 3.76 percent to close at $5.52 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) from Buy to Neutral. Catalyst Biosciences shares fell 1.86 percent to $10.57 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) from Neutral to Underweight. Actuant shares fell 1.89 percent to $28.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) from Market Perform to Underperform. Syntel shares fell 3.14 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) from Outperform to Neutral. Xcel E Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares rose 5.73 percent to close at $85.31 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Alkermes shares rose 0.77 percent to close at $51.36 on Wednesday.
  • UBS downgraded NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from Buy to Neutral. Nike shares fell 1.06 percent to $73.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) from Buy to Hold. Chegg shares fell 4.06 percent to $28.22 in pre-market trading.

Top Initiations

  • UBS initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Tiffany is set to $138. Tiffany shares closed at $135.37 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Alcoa is set to $47. Alcoa closed at $45.27 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for RealPage is set to $76. RealPage shares closed at $58.15 on Wednesday.
  • Argus initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is set to $260. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $199.15 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lululemon is set to $130. Lululemon closed at $128.27 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Westlake Chemical is set to $150. Westlake Chemical shares closed at $104.99 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: WLK) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Kimberly-Clark is set to $94. Kimberly-Clark shares closed at $101.65 on Wednesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Michael Kors is set to $70. Michael Kors closed at $67.99 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) with a Sell rating. The price target for JBG Smith Properties is set to $34. JBG Smith Properties shares closed at $38.17 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Eagle is set to $33. American Eagle shares closed at $24.64 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

