Johnson Controls, Babcock & Wilcox, Lemonade, Lumentum, Teva Pharmaceutical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported fourth-quarter results that topped analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.26, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20. Quarterly revenue came in at $6.44 billion, topping the Street's $6.32 billion forecast.

Johnson Controls shares jumped 8% to $119.88 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares jumped 55.7% to $8.74 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results.

(NASDAQ:SLDP) shares jumped 55.7% to $8.74 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises In c (NYSE:BW) shares surged 38.8% to $5.19 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

c (NYSE:BW) shares surged 38.8% to $5.19 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results. Neuropace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE) jumped 38.3% to $13.00 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:NPCE) jumped 38.3% to $13.00 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) surged 33.8% to $37.97 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:RIGL) surged 33.8% to $37.97 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) gained 31.2% to $7.76 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:APPS) gained 31.2% to $7.76 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings In c (NYSE:KW) gained 31% to $9.79 after CEO William McMorrow and Fairfax Financial submitted a proposal to acquire the company for $10.25 per share in cash.

c (NYSE:KW) gained 31% to $9.79 after CEO William McMorrow and Fairfax Financial submitted a proposal to acquire the company for $10.25 per share in cash. Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) rose 30.8% to $76.73 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its FY2025 sales guidance above estimates.

(NYSE:LMND) rose 30.8% to $76.73 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its FY2025 sales guidance above estimates. Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) gained 25.3% to $26.00 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance above estimates.

(NYSE:TDC) gained 25.3% to $26.00 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance above estimates. Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) gained 23.5% to $232.60 as the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong second-quarter guidance on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:LITE) gained 23.5% to $232.60 as the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong second-quarter guidance on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) gained 21.5% to $24.85 after the company beat third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates and raised its full-year EPS guidance.

(NYSE:TEVA) gained 21.5% to $24.85 after the company beat third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates and raised its full-year EPS guidance. Veracyte In c (NASDAQ:VCYT) rose 21.1% to $43.74 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

c (NASDAQ:VCYT) rose 21.1% to $43.74 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) gained 20.5% to $146.05 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:QLYS) gained 20.5% to $146.05 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN) gained 18.6% to $45.99 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

(NYSE:DOCN) gained 18.6% to $45.99 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) gained 16.4% to $14.56 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results.

(NASDAQ:RIVN) gained 16.4% to $14.56 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results. Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) rose 14% to $19.04 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

(NYSE:ZETA) rose 14% to $19.04 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) gained 13% to $17.47.

(NYSE:QS) gained 13% to $17.47. Fubotv Inc (NYSE:FUBO) rose 12.5% to $4.12.

(NYSE:FUBO) rose 12.5% to $4.12. Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) gained 11.1% to $62.50 following upbeat earnings.

(NYSE:DBD) gained 11.1% to $62.50 following upbeat earnings. Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) rose 11% to $21.28.

(NASDAQ:FLNC) rose 11% to $21.28. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) gained 10.8% to $277.59. Seagate announced exchanges with holders of $500 million principal amount of exchangeable notes.

(NASDAQ:STX) gained 10.8% to $277.59. Seagate announced exchanges with holders of $500 million principal amount of exchangeable notes. Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) gained 9.3% to $39.00 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Also, Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $54 to $56.

(NYSE:TOST) gained 9.3% to $39.00 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Also, Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $54 to $56. Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) gained 6.5% to $93.29.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock