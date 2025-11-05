Pinterest Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q3 Results

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) posted downbeat sales for the third quarter on Tuesday.

Pinterest turned in third-quarter revenue of $1.05 billion, in line with analysts' estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The idea discovery platform company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 42 cents per share.

"Our investments in AI and product innovation are paying off," said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest. "We've become a leader in visual search and have effectively turned our platform into an AI-powered shopping assistant for 600 million consumers. In turn, global advertisers are increasingly counting on Pinterest as a go-to search platform to reach their customers and drive sales."

Pinterest expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion versus estimates of $1.34 billion. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $533 million to $558 million in the fourth quarter.

Pinterest shares fell 2.3% to close at $32.91 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Pinterest following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained Pinterest with a Buy and lowered the price target from $44 to $39.

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett downgraded Pinterest from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $49 to $30.

BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $41 to $35.

Considering buying PINS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock