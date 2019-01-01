Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Johnson Controls Intl beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was up $504.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Johnson Controls Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.87
|0.83
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.88
|0.83
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|5.12B
|6.38B
|6.24B
|5.60B
|Revenue Actual
|5.86B
|6.39B
|6.34B
|5.59B
Johnson Controls Intl Questions & Answers
Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.71, which hit the estimate of $0.71.
The Actual Revenue was $7.7B, which missed the estimate of $7.7B.
