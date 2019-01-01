ñol

Johnson Controls Intl
(NYSE:JCI)
54.43
0.02[0.04%]
At close: Jun 3
54.41
-0.0200[-0.04%]
PreMarket: 4:49PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low49.42 - 81.77
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding694.5M / 695.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.8M
Mkt Cap37.9B
P/E31.45
50d Avg. Price59.01
Div / Yield1.4/2.57%
Payout Ratio71.1
EPS0.02
Total Float694.5M

Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Johnson Controls Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.630

Quarterly Revenue

$6.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$6.1B

Earnings Recap

 

Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Johnson Controls Intl beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was up $504.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Johnson Controls Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.87 0.83 0.49
EPS Actual 0.54 0.88 0.83 0.52
Revenue Estimate 5.12B 6.38B 6.24B 5.60B
Revenue Actual 5.86B 6.39B 6.34B 5.59B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Johnson Controls Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) reporting earnings?
A

Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.71, which hit the estimate of $0.71.

Q
What were Johnson Controls Intl’s (NYSE:JCI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $7.7B, which missed the estimate of $7.7B.

