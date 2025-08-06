Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mostly higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.
Shares of Shopify Inc. SHOP rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales.
Shopify reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.68 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.55 billion.
Shopify shares jumped 21.5% to $154.25 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB jumped 31% to $177.50 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN surged 30.2% to $5.04 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO rose 30% to $16.94 after the company raised FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates and affirmed sales guidance.
- Cryoport, Inc. CYRX gained 28.5% to $8.66 after the company reported a second-quarter revenue beat. Keybanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- Stride, Inc. LRN surged 22% to $156.55 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Centrus Energy Corp. LEU gained 21.9% to $260.57 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Porch Group, Inc. PRCH rose 21.9% to $16.05 following strong quarterly sales.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD gained 21.3% to $5.64 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.
- Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT shares jumped 18.6% to $24.20. Vivid Seats recently reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA gained 18.6% to $18.84 after the company raised its FY2025 sales guidance above estimates.
- Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO jumped 15.5% to $7.51 after the company raised FY2025 sales guidance above estimates.
- Arista Networks Inc ANET gained 15.7% to $136.72 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Viasat, Inc. VSAT rose 14.6% to $24.41 following first-quarter results.
- Match Group, Inc. MTCH climbed 13.3% to $38.20 after the company reported a Q2 revenue beat and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR gained 13.2% to $20.00 following strong quarterly results.
- LivaNova PLC LIVN rose 12.6% to $47.96 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Capri Holdings Limited CPRI gained 11.3% to $20.26 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and sales.
- The New York Times Company NYT rose 9.3% to $58.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and sales.
- The Brink’s Company BCO gained 7.7% to $95.50 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Wix.com Ltd. WIX rose 7.6% to $137.84 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and sales.
