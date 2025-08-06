Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mostly higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Shopify Inc. SHOP rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Shopify reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.68 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.55 billion.

Shopify shares jumped 21.5% to $154.25 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Astera Labs, Inc . ALAB jumped 31% to $177.50 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.

. jumped 31% to $177.50 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates. Myriad Genetics, Inc . MYGN surged 30.2% to $5.04 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.

. surged 30.2% to $5.04 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO rose 30% to $16.94 after the company raised FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates and affirmed sales guidance.

rose 30% to $16.94 after the company raised FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates and affirmed sales guidance. Cryoport, Inc. CYRX gained 28.5% to $8.66 after the company reported a second-quarter revenue beat. Keybanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight.

gained 28.5% to $8.66 after the company reported a second-quarter revenue beat. Keybanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. Stride, Inc. LRN surged 22% to $156.55 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

surged 22% to $156.55 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Centrus Energy Corp . LEU gained 21.9% to $260.57 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. gained 21.9% to $260.57 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Porch Group, Inc . PRCH rose 21.9% to $16.05 following strong quarterly sales.

. rose 21.9% to $16.05 following strong quarterly sales. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD gained 21.3% to $5.64 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

gained 21.3% to $5.64 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales. Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT shares jumped 18.6% to $24.20. Vivid Seats recently reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.

shares jumped 18.6% to $24.20. Vivid Seats recently reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results. Zeta Global Holdings Corp . ZETA gained 18.6% to $18.84 after the company raised its FY2025 sales guidance above estimates.

. gained 18.6% to $18.84 after the company raised its FY2025 sales guidance above estimates. Payoneer Global Inc . PAYO jumped 15.5% to $7.51 after the company raised FY2025 sales guidance above estimates.

. jumped 15.5% to $7.51 after the company raised FY2025 sales guidance above estimates. Arista Networks Inc ANET gained 15.7% to $136.72 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

gained 15.7% to $136.72 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Viasat, Inc. VSAT rose 14.6% to $24.41 following first-quarter results.

rose 14.6% to $24.41 following first-quarter results. Match Group, Inc . MTCH climbed 13.3% to $38.20 after the company reported a Q2 revenue beat and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.

. climbed 13.3% to $38.20 after the company reported a Q2 revenue beat and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. Extreme Networks, Inc . EXTR gained 13.2% to $20.00 following strong quarterly results.

. gained 13.2% to $20.00 following strong quarterly results. LivaNova PLC LIVN rose 12.6% to $47.96 following upbeat quarterly results.

rose 12.6% to $47.96 following upbeat quarterly results. Capri Holdings Limited CPRI gained 11.3% to $20.26 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and sales.

gained 11.3% to $20.26 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and sales. The New York Times Company NYT rose 9.3% to $58.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and sales.

rose 9.3% to $58.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and sales. The Brink’s Company BCO gained 7.7% to $95.50 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

gained 7.7% to $95.50 following upbeat quarterly earnings. Wix.com Ltd. WIX rose 7.6% to $137.84 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and sales.

