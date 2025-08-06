August 6, 2025 10:42 AM 3 min read

Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were mostly higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Shopify Inc. SHOP rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Shopify reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.68 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.55 billion.

Shopify shares jumped 21.5% to $154.25 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB jumped 31% to $177.50 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN surged 30.2% to $5.04 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO rose 30% to $16.94 after the company raised FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates and affirmed sales guidance.
  • Cryoport, Inc. CYRX gained 28.5% to $8.66 after the company reported a second-quarter revenue beat. Keybanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight.
  • Stride, Inc. LRN surged 22% to $156.55 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. LEU gained 21.9% to $260.57 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Porch Group, Inc. PRCH rose 21.9% to $16.05 following strong quarterly sales.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD gained 21.3% to $5.64 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.
  • Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT shares jumped 18.6% to $24.20. Vivid Seats recently reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.
  • Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ZETA gained 18.6% to $18.84 after the company raised its FY2025 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO jumped 15.5% to $7.51 after the company raised FY2025 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Arista Networks Inc ANET gained 15.7% to $136.72 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Viasat, Inc. VSAT rose 14.6% to $24.41 following first-quarter results.
  • Match Group, Inc. MTCH climbed 13.3% to $38.20 after the company reported a Q2 revenue beat and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR gained 13.2% to $20.00 following strong quarterly results.
  • LivaNova PLC LIVN rose 12.6% to $47.96 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Capri Holdings Limited CPRI gained 11.3% to $20.26 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and sales.
  • The New York Times Company NYT rose 9.3% to $58.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and sales.
  • The Brink’s Company BCO gained 7.7% to $95.50 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Wix.com Ltd. WIX rose 7.6% to $137.84 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted EPS and sales.

