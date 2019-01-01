ñol

Shopify
(NYSE:SHOP)
Why is it moving?
Shares of software stocks are trading higher amid overall tech sector strength as well as in sympathy with MongoDB, which reported strong Q1 results.
396.7844
35.2544[9.75%]
At close: Jun 2
361.00
-35.7844[-9.02%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low362.01 - 401
52 Week High/Low308.06 - 1762.92
Open / Close362.62 / -
Float / Outstanding65.5M / 126.1M
Vol / Avg.3.6M / 4M
Mkt Cap50.1B
P/E286.93
50d Avg. Price503.28
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-11.7
Total Float65.5M

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Shopify reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.200

Quarterly Revenue

$1.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.2B

Earnings Recap

 

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shopify missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was up $215.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 11.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shopify's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.58 1.32 0.96 0.73
EPS Actual 1.36 0.81 2.24 2.01
Revenue Estimate 1.69B 1.39B 1.04B 865.48M
Revenue Actual 1.38B 1.12B 1.12B 988.65M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Shopify using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Shopify Questions & Answers

Q
When is Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) reporting earnings?
A

Shopify (SHOP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which beat the estimate of $-0.07.

Q
What were Shopify’s (NYSE:SHOP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $151.7M, which beat the estimate of $143.6M.

