DoorDash Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

DoorDash, Inc. DASH will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 43 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 38 cents per share. DoorDash projects to report quarterly revenue at $3.16 billion, compared to $2.63 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 30, DoorDash announced the closing of upsized $2.75 billion offering of 0% convertible senior notes.

DoorDash shares fell 1.1% to close at $255.28 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $196 to $260 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $198 to $214 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $230 to $272 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $220 to $275 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Raymond James analyst Josh Beck maintained a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $260 to $275 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Considering buying DASH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock